Top 10 boyfriend material K-pop idols
He may be a world-famous celebrity, but his Instagram feels like that of someone you might run into at your neighborhood café!
Image credits: WONHO’s official Instagram
WONHO
This is a total boyfriend vibe, with more aesthetics, more candids and more selfies perfectly posted on his profile
Image credits: SHOWNU’s official Instagram
SHOWNU
A rich CEO boyfriend who could take you on rich dates in NY is right here. Does it sound dreamy? Well well, he is dreamy!
HYUNGWON
Image credits: HYUNGWON’s official Instagram
So, are you on a date with this handsome hunk right here? He is casually lowering the shades to look at you when you are clicking his picture
ROWOON
Image credits: ROWOON ’s official Instagram
What makes an aesthetic Instagram page other than these lovely and lively candid images and cute selfies
JUNHO
Image credits: JUNHO’s official Instagram
He is very well known for his aesthetic posts on Instagram, all of them are just candids that make the fans go crazy
MINGYU
Image credits: MINGYU’s official Instagram
Imagine you clicked a picture of your hungry boyfriend who is waiting for his food at the restaurant with you. Yes, that’s him, that’s S. Coups
S. Coups
Image credits: S. Coups’s official Instagram
We know the love BTS’ RM has for art. Besides art, he has also arranged his Instagram aesthetically with his random selfies. His feed looks like that of a cool college student
RM
Image credits: RM’s official Instagram
This is more like a husband vibe. So, now you know this is how it feels to go grocery shopping with your idol Soobin
Soobin
Image credits: Soobin’s official Instagram
DK’s Instagram feed is so perfectly curated, it’s stunning! Filled with snaps and selfies, his IG seems totally natural
DK
Image credits: DK’s official Instagram