Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 boyfriend material K-pop idols 

He may be a world-famous celebrity, but his Instagram feels like that of someone you might run into at your neighborhood café!

Image credits: WONHO’s official Instagram 

WONHO

This is a total boyfriend vibe, with more aesthetics, more candids and more selfies perfectly posted on his profile 

Image credits: SHOWNU’s official Instagram 

SHOWNU

A rich CEO boyfriend who could take you on rich dates in NY is right here. Does it sound dreamy? Well well, he is dreamy!

HYUNGWON

Image credits: HYUNGWON’s official Instagram 

So, are you on a date with this handsome hunk right here? He is casually lowering the shades to look at you when you are clicking his picture

ROWOON 

Image credits: ROWOON ’s official Instagram 

What makes an aesthetic Instagram page other than these lovely and lively candid images and cute selfies

JUNHO

Image credits: JUNHO’s official Instagram 

He is very well known for his aesthetic posts on Instagram, all of them are just candids that make the fans go crazy

MINGYU

Image credits: MINGYU’s official Instagram 

Imagine you clicked a picture of your hungry boyfriend who is waiting for his food at the restaurant with you. Yes, that’s him, that’s S. Coups

S. Coups

Image credits: S. Coups’s official Instagram 

We know the love BTS’ RM has for art. Besides art, he has also arranged his Instagram aesthetically with his random selfies. His feed looks like that of a cool college student

RM

Image credits: RM’s official Instagram 

This is more like a husband vibe. So, now you know this is how it feels to go grocery shopping with your idol Soobin

Soobin

Image credits: Soobin’s official Instagram 

DK’s Instagram feed is so perfectly curated, it’s stunning! Filled with snaps and selfies, his IG seems totally natural

DK

Image credits: DK’s official Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here