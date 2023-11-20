Heading 3
November 20, 2023
Top 10 Britney Spears songs
Indisputably the breakthrough song of the Princess of Pop, once you tune in to this number the catchy hook and magnetic beats will make you spellbound
Toxic
Image: Getty
This lead single from Britney's fifth studio album, Blackout earned immense recognition and praise from music lovers and critics
Image: Getty
Gimme More
This cheerful and flirty track became a fan favorite overnight
Oops!… I Did It Again
Image: Getty
In this debut single of the talented vocalist, the verses illustrate a young woman's plea to get a second chance from her boyfriend
Baby One More Time
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
Whispery vocals and sensual rhythm make this single more desirable and appealing to listeners
Breathe On Me
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
The seductive tune and upbeat tempo of this 2001 pop-dance number feature some of the incredible vocal work by the singer
I’m a Slave 4 U
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
The pulsating rhythm and catchy chorus make this song quite hard to resist
Womanizer
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
The title track of the Grammy winner's sixth studio album depicts the ups and downs in the singer's career
Circus
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
Stronger
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
Spears's alluring voice combine with the electrifying beat and memorable chorus of this single
Released in 1999, this song features some amazing infectious jiffies and playful ballads
(You Drive Me) Crazy
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
