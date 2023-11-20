Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

November 20, 2023

Top 10 Britney Spears songs

Indisputably the breakthrough song of the Princess of Pop, once you tune in to this number the catchy hook and magnetic beats will make you spellbound 

Toxic

Image: Getty

This lead single from Britney's fifth studio album, Blackout earned immense recognition and praise from music lovers and critics 

Image: Getty

Gimme More

This cheerful and flirty track became a fan favorite overnight 

Oops!… I Did It Again

Image: Getty

In this debut single of the talented vocalist, the verses illustrate a young woman's plea to get a second chance from her boyfriend   

Baby One More Time

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

Whispery vocals and sensual rhythm make this single more desirable and appealing to listeners 

Breathe On Me

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

The seductive tune and upbeat tempo of this 2001 pop-dance number feature some of the incredible vocal work by the singer 

I’m a Slave 4 U

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

The pulsating rhythm and catchy chorus make this song quite hard to resist

Womanizer

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

The title track of the Grammy winner's sixth studio album depicts the ups and downs in the singer's career 

Circus

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

Stronger

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

Spears's alluring voice combine with the electrifying beat and memorable chorus of this single 

Released in 1999, this song features some amazing infectious jiffies and playful ballads

(You Drive Me) Crazy

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

