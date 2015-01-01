Top 10 BTS hair colors
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin’s purple hair
BTS’ Jin showed off his purple hair in 2019 and it quickly became a fan favorite. Fans named him Grape Jelly Jin, Tinky-Winky Jin and more.
During the 2015 Run era, SUGA’s mint hair was all the rage and fans lovingly called him Mint Yoongi.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA’s faded mint hair
The cotton candy-colored hair on Jimin accentuated his bubbly and loving personality. It brought out his duality from the Spring Day music video to Not Today’s music video.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin’s coral/pink hair
Jungkook wore red hair during the 2018 idol era. His performance fanscams trended on the internet as fans fawned over his red hair.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook's fire-red hair
Though J-Hope has experimented with his hair several times, from platinum blonde to red, the classic black suits the best on the idol.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope’s classic black hair
In 2016, Jimin not only went viral for flicking away his jacket from his shoulder in Blood, Sweat and Tears music video but also for his gorgeous grey hair.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin’s shiny grey locks (BST)
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM turned to teal blue hair for Dynamite in 2020. The color looked so good on him that it came as no surprise that it was a trending topic on social media.
RM’s teal blue hair (Dynamite)
V has experimented with hairstyles and hair colors several times. From mint to pink and more; he has done it all. His brown hair with green tips from the 2015 Run era is one of the most iconic.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
V’s brown hair with green tips (Run)
Jungkook has had purple hair more than once. The hair color brings out the bod boy vibe as can be seen in Dope and Butter’s music videos.
Jungkook's long purple hair (Butter)
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
For Love Yourself: Tear in 2018, all BTS members dyed their hair black. The unanimous black hair look is one of their most evergreen looks.
BTS' bold in black hair color (Tear)
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC