Top 10 BTS Japanese songs to check out
Dropped on April 2, 2021, the song unfolds around a cherished former relationship etched in the memories of the boys. As they reminisce, the figure from the past has drifted away, leaving them yearning for the moments they once shared
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Film Out
Dropped as a single in 2015 and later included in the Japanese album Youth (2016), "For You" is a heartwarming pop tune unveiling BTS' romantic side
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
For You
This song revolves around the fleeting nature of love. In this rendition, the lyrics are artfully woven around the metaphor of crystal snow
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Crystal Snow
The lyrics convey that although challenges lie ahead, there is still a glimmer of hope amidst the difficulties
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Wishing On A Star
The Stars is an upbeat hip-hop track with lyrics centered on pursuing dreams and persevering. The message resonates well, especially for the younger BTS, who were at that time in their second year in the music industry
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
The Stars
This song exudes an overall sense of joy and upliftment. The lyrics celebrate a fantastic day and convey the assurance that there will always be a better and brighter tomorrow
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Good Day
Crafted by Jungkook, this song serves as the OST for the Japanese film of the same name. Thematically, it explores the idea that even in challenging situations, there is a glimmer of light in the future that your eyes can perceive
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Your Eyes Tell
In this track, the boys sing about discovering light in life, even when times seem bleak—a message of positivity that resonates deeply with ARMYs, especially during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Stay Gold
The song Let Go by BTS revolves around embracing change and bidding farewell to something that no longer serves a purpose for you
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Let Go
The song reads like an extensive love letter to ARMYs, expressing how they are the guiding light for BTS. The term light in title serves as a metaphor for the positive and uplifting emotions one can experience through the love of others
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Lights