Pujya Doss

November 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 BTS’ Jimin Facts 

Before his debut, Jimin had debated whether to go with “Baby J,” “Baby G” or “Young Kid” for his stage name, but he decided to stick with his real name: Jimin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

He attended the Busan High School of Arts, where he specialized in modern dance. A dance teacher at the high school suggested that he audition to become a K-pop star

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

After becoming a trainee, he moved to Seoul and transferred to the Korean Arts High School, which V also attended; they were classmates

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Growing up, he wanted to become a singer or a policeman. “If I was less interested in singing, I would have become a policeman,” he said in an interview

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Singer Rain is Jimin’s role model. Although Jimin liked dancing from a young age, it was when he saw Rain’s performances that he wanted to perform onstage. Big Bang’s Taeyang is another role model

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin is one of the hardest-working members, according to his bandmates. He practices constantly every day when he has spare time

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Applying eyeliner is crucial for him; without eyeliner, he said he is unable to dance hip-hop or have strong expressions because he gets really shy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

He likes putting on accessories, like earrings, bracelets and rings. He has five piercings: two on the right, and three on the left

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin’s hands are considerably smaller than that of others, and BTS members occasionally tease him about it. His pinky is only half the length of V’s

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His nicknames include Jiminie, mocha, manggaeddeok (rice cake), Chim Chim and Prince of Busan

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

