Top 10 BTS’ Jimin Facts
Before his debut, Jimin had debated whether to go with “Baby J,” “Baby G” or “Young Kid” for his stage name, but he decided to stick with his real name: Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He attended the Busan High School of Arts, where he specialized in modern dance. A dance teacher at the high school suggested that he audition to become a K-pop star
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
After becoming a trainee, he moved to Seoul and transferred to the Korean Arts High School, which V also attended; they were classmates
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Growing up, he wanted to become a singer or a policeman. “If I was less interested in singing, I would have become a policeman,” he said in an interview
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Singer Rain is Jimin’s role model. Although Jimin liked dancing from a young age, it was when he saw Rain’s performances that he wanted to perform onstage. Big Bang’s Taeyang is another role model
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin is one of the hardest-working members, according to his bandmates. He practices constantly every day when he has spare time
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Applying eyeliner is crucial for him; without eyeliner, he said he is unable to dance hip-hop or have strong expressions because he gets really shy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He likes putting on accessories, like earrings, bracelets and rings. He has five piercings: two on the right, and three on the left
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin’s hands are considerably smaller than that of others, and BTS members occasionally tease him about it. His pinky is only half the length of V’s
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
His nicknames include Jiminie, mocha, manggaeddeok (rice cake), Chim Chim and Prince of Busan
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC