Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 BTS songs you shouldn't miss

An energetic track celebrating hard work and success, showcasing BTS's signature blend of rap and vocals

 Dope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An introspective song exploring desire and temptation, accompanied by a visually stunning music video

Blood Sweat & Tears

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt track reflecting on longing and loss, often interpreted as an ode to friendship and reminiscence

Spring Day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A vibrant pop song that captures the feeling of destiny and love, representing BTS's bright and energetic side

DNA

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful song delving into the struggles of love and self-identity matched with an emotionally charged music video

 Fake Love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A dynamic track with strong hip-hop influences, expressing BTS's confidence and defiance in the face of criticism

Mic Drop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A celebration of self-love and embracing individuality, blending traditional Korean sounds with contemporary pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Idol

A heartfelt plea for help and comfort, highlighting BTS's emotional vulnerability and vocal prowess

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Save Me

A high-energy anthem about resilience and facing challenges head-on, featuring a dynamic blend of rap and vocals

ON

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An upbeat, summer-ready track showcasing BTS's charm and charisma, emphasizing smoothness and confidence

Butter

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here