Top 10 BTS songs you shouldn't miss
An energetic track celebrating hard work and success, showcasing BTS's signature blend of rap and vocals
Dope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An introspective song exploring desire and temptation, accompanied by a visually stunning music video
Blood Sweat & Tears
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartfelt track reflecting on longing and loss, often interpreted as an ode to friendship and reminiscence
Spring Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A vibrant pop song that captures the feeling of destiny and love, representing BTS's bright and energetic side
DNA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful song delving into the struggles of love and self-identity matched with an emotionally charged music video
Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A dynamic track with strong hip-hop influences, expressing BTS's confidence and defiance in the face of criticism
Mic Drop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A celebration of self-love and embracing individuality, blending traditional Korean sounds with contemporary pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Idol
A heartfelt plea for help and comfort, highlighting BTS's emotional vulnerability and vocal prowess
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Save Me
A high-energy anthem about resilience and facing challenges head-on, featuring a dynamic blend of rap and vocals
ON
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
An upbeat, summer-ready track showcasing BTS's charm and charisma, emphasizing smoothness and confidence
Butter
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC