Top 10 BTS' SUGA solo songs to listen 

This is a high-energy song with a strong trap beat that showcases Suga's fierce rapping skills and boasts a catchy whistle melody. The music video is equally impressive, featuring traditional Korean elements.
Daechwita (from Agust D mixtape D-2)
This song is a beautiful and introspective look at the ups and downs of a relationship. Suga sings about the feeling of being stuck in a rut, comparing it to a seesaw. The mellow R&B sound allows his smooth vocals to shine.
Trivia: Seesaw (from BTS album Love Yourself: Answer)
This nostalgic song is a dedication to Suga's first love. He raps about the bittersweet memories of young love and the lessons learned along the way. The use of piano and strings creates a warm and sentimental atmosphere.
First Love (from BTS album WINGS)
This dark and intense song delves into Suga's inner struggles with self-doubt and insecurity. The aggressive rap verses and distorted guitars create a powerful soundscape that reflects the emotional turmoil of the lyrics.
Interlude: Shadow (from BTS album Map of the Soul: 7)
This thought-provoking song criticizes social media culture and materialism. Suga raps about the pressure to conform and the importance of staying true to oneself
People (from Agust D mixtape D-2)
This quirky and experimental song features a mix of rapping, singing, and distorted vocals. The lyrics explore themes of feeling like an outsider and not fitting in. The unconventional sound makes it a standout track on the mixtape.
Strange (from Agust D mixtape Agust D)
The Last (from Agust D mixtape D-2)
This mellow and introspective song reflects on the challenges of being an artist and the pressure to succeed. Suga raps about feeling lost and questioning his purpose
This aggressive and hard-hitting song is inspired by the movie Scarface. Suga raps about ambition, success, and the dark side of fame. The fast-paced trap beat and intense lyrics make it a powerful track.
Tony Montana (from Agust D mixtape Agust D)
The song is about the inner emotions of artists and the need to call out certain things. It's also about following your own views and objectives
Haegeum
This braggadocious and confident song features Suga boasting about his skills and accomplishments. The upbeat trap beat and aggressive rapping make it a head-banging anthem.