Top 10 BTS tracks
for baby ARMY
An energetic track celebrating hard work and success, showcasing BTS's signature blend of rap and vocals
1. Dope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
2. Blood Sweat & Tears
A heartfelt track reflecting on longing and loss, often interpreted as an ode to friendship and reminiscence
3. Spring Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A vibrant pop song that captures the feeling of destiny and love, representing BTS's bright and energetic side
4. DNA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful song delving into the struggles of love and self-identity matched with an emotionally charged music video
5. Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A dynamic track with strong hip-hop influences, expressing BTS's confidence and defiance in the face of criticism
6. Mic Drop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A celebration of self-love and embracing individuality, blending traditional Korean sounds with contemporary pop
7. Idol
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartfelt plea for help and comfort, highlighting BTS's emotional vulnerability and vocal prowess
8. Save Me
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A high-energy anthem about resilience and facing challenges head-on, featuring a dynamic blend of rap and vocals
9. ON
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An upbeat, summer-ready track showcasing BTS's charm and charisma, emphasizing smoothness and confidence
10. Butter
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC