Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

may 2, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 BTS tracks
 for baby ARMY

An energetic track celebrating hard work and success, showcasing BTS's signature blend of rap and vocals

1. Dope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

2. Blood Sweat & Tears

A heartfelt track reflecting on longing and loss, often interpreted as an ode to friendship and reminiscence

3. Spring Day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A vibrant pop song that captures the feeling of destiny and love, representing BTS's bright and energetic side

4. DNA

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful song delving into the struggles of love and self-identity matched with an emotionally charged music video

5. Fake Love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A dynamic track with strong hip-hop influences, expressing BTS's confidence and defiance in the face of criticism

6. Mic Drop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A celebration of self-love and embracing individuality, blending traditional Korean sounds with contemporary pop

7. Idol

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt plea for help and comfort, highlighting BTS's emotional vulnerability and vocal prowess

8. Save Me

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A high-energy anthem about resilience and facing challenges head-on, featuring a dynamic blend of rap and vocals

9. ON

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An upbeat, summer-ready track showcasing BTS's charm and charisma, emphasizing smoothness and confidence

10. Butter

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

