Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 04, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Business K-dramas 

A young man navigates the corporate world's challenges as an intern 

Misaeng

Image: tvN

A quirky accountant joins a corrupt company to reform it from the inside 

Chief Kim

Image: KBS2

A middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled woman's, offering mutual support 

My Mister

Image: tvN

A job seeker fakes her terminal illness to secure employment at a company

Radiant Office

Image: MBC

Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of tech startups

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A team of con artists assists clients in seeking revenge against white-collar criminals 

The Player

Image: OCN

A man seeks revenge in a cutthroat corporate world 

Image: MBC

Money Flower

An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomeratE

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

A man fights against corrupt corporations after his family's tragedy

Golden Cross

Image: KBS2

A prosecutor uses unconventional methods to combat corruption

Punch

Image: SBS

