Top 10 Business K-dramas
A young man navigates the corporate world's challenges as an intern
Misaeng
Image: tvN
A quirky accountant joins a corrupt company to reform it from the inside
Chief Kim
Image: KBS2
A middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled woman's, offering mutual support
My Mister
Image: tvN
A job seeker fakes her terminal illness to secure employment at a company
Radiant Office
Image: MBC
Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of tech startups
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A team of con artists assists clients in seeking revenge against white-collar criminals
The Player
Image: OCN
A man seeks revenge in a cutthroat corporate world
Image: MBC
Money Flower
An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomeratE
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
A man fights against corrupt corporations after his family's tragedy
Golden Cross
Image: KBS2
A prosecutor uses unconventional methods to combat corruption
Punch
Image: SBS