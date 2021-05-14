----top 10----

cartoons in India

May 14, 2021

Motu Patlu is an Indian animated cartoon. The series revolves around the story of two friends, Motu and Patlu living in a fictional town, Furfuri

1. Motu Patlu

2. Chota Bheem

Chota Bheem is an Indian animated comedy adventure series. The series is based on Bheem and his friends from the fictional town, Dholakpur

3. Pakdam Pakdai

Pakdam Pakdai is an Indian flash comedy animated series. The series is inspired by The Oggy and the Cockroaches and Tom and Jerry

4. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry is an animated comedy series. The series depicts the rivalry between a cat, Tom and a mouse, Jerry that live in the same house

5. doraemon

Doraemon is an animated science fiction comedy series. The series is based on a cat robot that is sent to earth to help Nobita

6. Mr Bean

Mr Bean is a very popular animated comedy series. The series revolves around the life of Mr Bean

7. Ben Ten

Ben Ten is an animated science fiction cartoon. The series revolves around a boy, Ben, who has a device that receives signals from aliens in the form of a wrist watch

8. Roll No 21

Roll no 21 is an animated series based on the life of a boy, Krish who stays in an orphanage with his friends

9. Dora the Explorer

Dora the explorer is an animated “guessing game” series. It revolves around Dora who goes on adventures with the help of children watching

10. Sally Bollywood

Sally Bollywood is an animated series. The series revolves around a 12 years old girl that lives in Cosmopolis with people of different nationalities

