 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 22, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Celebrity Romance K-dramas 

Gong Tae Sung, a beloved star, finds love with a stranger, exploring romance outside the spotlight

Shooting Stars 

Image: tvN 

Top star Hoo Joon meets reporter Geun Young, sparking an unlikely love story marred by a rocky start

So I Married The Anti-Fan 

Image: Naver TV

Sa Hye Joon, a model aspiring to become an actor, navigates the challenges and dreams of the entertainment industry

Record of Youth 

Image: tvN

Han Se Gye, a troublemaking actress, faces love and identity issues amidst the glamorous world of celebrities

Beauty Inside 

Image: JTBC

Aspiring radio program writer Song Geu Rim overcomes her writing struggles and finds love in the world of radio 

Radio Romance 

Image: KBS2

Yoon Tae In, an idol group leader with a unique sleepwalking condition, falls for an ordinary girl 

Let Me Be Your Knight 

Image: SBS

News anchor Jeong Hoon, with looks and charm, navigates love and the media industry

Find Me in Your Memory 

Image: MBC

Idol Lucie reaches global fame and success, but the path to stardom is never easy

Miracle 

Image: Viu

Lee Ma Ha, a member of a K-pop girl group, faces the pressures of the entertainment world

Imitation 

Image: KBS2

Joon Young, a superstar, and No Eul, a documentary producer, rekindle their past love, despite a complicated history

Uncontrollably Fond 

Image: KBS2

