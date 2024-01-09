Heading 3

January 09, 2024

Top 10 Classics of  Coldplay

Features some uncredited vocals from Beyonce, the soft and catchy jiffies will create an immaculate essence of peace and tranquillity in your heart 

Hymn For the Weekend

Image Source: Getty

This Grammy-winning single is considered one of the most incredible works by the band 

Image Source: Getty

Viva La Vida

Built around a mesmerizing piano riff this melodious track brought their popularity to a different level 

Clocks

Image Source: Getty

Regarded as the breakthrough song of the band its infectious beats and magical voice of Martin is quite hard to resist 

Yellow

Image Source: Getty

Inspired by Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's father Bruce Paltrow's death, the harmonious rhythms and inspirational verses turned out as an incredible remedy for healing heartbreaks 

Fix You

Image Source: Getty

The second single from the band's 2014 album, Ghost Stories, this heartwarming piece earned immense praise from both critics and listeners 

A Sky Full of Stars

Image Source: Getty

Part of the band's sophomore album A Rush of Blood to the Head this song is about attempting to analyze a broken relationship 

The Scientist

Image Source: Getty

The soft temp with the striking guitar riffs in the background makes this song quite hard to resist 

Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall

Image Source: Getty

Speed Of Sound

Image Source: Getty

Released in 2005, this endearing track from their third studio album X&Y depicts the hardships of a relationship 

The second single released from the band's fifth studio-album Mylo Xyloto, the upbeat tempo adding to Martin's mellifluous voice sounds extraordinary 

Paradise

Image Source: Getty

