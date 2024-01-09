Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
January 09, 2024
Top 10 Classics of Coldplay
Features some uncredited vocals from Beyonce, the soft and catchy jiffies will create an immaculate essence of peace and tranquillity in your heart
Hymn For the Weekend
Image Source: Getty
This Grammy-winning single is considered one of the most incredible works by the band
Image Source: Getty
Viva La Vida
Built around a mesmerizing piano riff this melodious track brought their popularity to a different level
Clocks
Image Source: Getty
Regarded as the breakthrough song of the band its infectious beats and magical voice of Martin is quite hard to resist
Yellow
Image Source: Getty
Inspired by Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's father Bruce Paltrow's death, the harmonious rhythms and inspirational verses turned out as an incredible remedy for healing heartbreaks
Fix You
Image Source: Getty
The second single from the band's 2014 album, Ghost Stories, this heartwarming piece earned immense praise from both critics and listeners
A Sky Full of Stars
Image Source: Getty
Part of the band's sophomore album A Rush of Blood to the Head this song is about attempting to analyze a broken relationship
The Scientist
Image Source: Getty
The soft temp with the striking guitar riffs in the background makes this song quite hard to resist
Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall
Image Source: Getty
Speed Of Sound
Image Source: Getty
Released in 2005, this endearing track from their third studio album X&Y depicts the hardships of a relationship
The second single released from the band's fifth studio-album Mylo Xyloto, the upbeat tempo adding to Martin's mellifluous voice sounds extraordinary
Paradise
Image Source: Getty
