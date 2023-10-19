Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
19 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 Classics of Elvis Presley
This timeless classic incredibly captures the pain of a broken heart, adding to the soulful voice of the singer this rock and roll ballad doesn't need an introduction
Heartbreak Hotel
Image: Getty
Released in 1958, Presley's signature voice gives the perfect touch to the song's catchy tempo and playful spirit
Hard Headed Woman
Image: Getty
The vigorous rhythm and catchy chorus make this song pretty hard to resist
Jailhouse Rock
Image: Getty
This heartfelt tune perfectly showcases the legend's romantic and gentle side
Love Me Tender
Image: Getty
Elvis' magnificent voice and distinctive guitar riff made this masterpiece one of the favorite tracks of rock music lovers
Burning Love
Image: Getty
One of the iconic songs of the rock king, for its electric beat and catchy lyrics this piece became a youth sensation
All Shook Up
Image: Getty
Captures the joyful and carefree spirit of the icon, we bet you can't keep yourself away from the dance floor while this 1962 track is playing
Return to Sender
Image: Getty
Originally written and recorded by Junior Parker in 1953, Elvis enhanced its charm even more with his magical voice
Mystery Train
Image: Getty
With this upbeat track, the singer perfectly did justice to his King of Rock & Roll title. Consisting of an infectious melody and relatable lyrics, this song can instantly boost your mood
Don’t Be Cruel
Image: Getty
Regarded as one of the greatest songs of the rock genre, this track consists of a catchy melody and an eclectic wild spirit that depicts the anguish of a man who got betrayed by his lover
Hound Dog
Image: Getty
