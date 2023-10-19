Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

19 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 Classics of Elvis Presley

This timeless classic incredibly captures the pain of a broken heart, adding to the soulful voice of the singer this rock and roll ballad doesn't need an introduction 

Heartbreak Hotel

Image: Getty

Released in 1958, Presley's signature voice gives the perfect touch to the song's catchy tempo and playful spirit 

Hard Headed Woman

Image: Getty

The vigorous rhythm and catchy chorus make this song pretty hard to resist 

Jailhouse Rock

Image: Getty

This heartfelt tune perfectly showcases the legend's romantic and gentle side 

Love Me Tender

Image: Getty

Elvis' magnificent voice and distinctive guitar riff made this masterpiece one of the  favorite tracks of rock music lovers 

Burning Love

Image: Getty

One of the iconic songs of the rock king, for its electric beat and catchy lyrics this piece became a youth sensation 

All Shook Up

Image: Getty

Captures the joyful and carefree spirit of the icon, we bet you can't keep yourself away from the dance floor while this 1962 track is playing

Return to Sender

Image: Getty

Originally written and recorded by Junior Parker in 1953, Elvis enhanced its charm even more with his magical voice 

Mystery Train

Image: Getty

With this upbeat track, the singer perfectly did justice to his King of Rock & Roll title. Consisting of an infectious melody and relatable lyrics, this song can instantly boost your mood 

Don’t Be Cruel

Image: Getty

Regarded as one of the greatest songs of the rock genre, this track consists of a catchy melody and an eclectic wild spirit that depicts the anguish of a man who got betrayed by his lover

Hound Dog

Image: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here