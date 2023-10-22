Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
22 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 Classics of Michael Jackson
Released in 1983, this chart-topping song embedded with the perfect beat, lyrics, and terrific dance of the King of Pop makes it one of the breakthrough songs of his career
Billy Gene
Image: Getty
Considered one of the greatest pop songs of all time with this upbeat tempo Jackson became an international phenomenon
Thriller
Image: Getty
This iconic song doesn't need an introduction, from the distinctive guitar riff to the electrified beats we bet you can't keep yourself distended from the dancefloor while it's tuning
Beat It
Image: Getty
The title track of Micheal's 1987 blockbuster album, his powerful voice, and the catchy tempo make this song an all-time classic in the pop music canon
Bad
Image: Getty
First streamed in 1983, this rhythmic masterpiece is a visual delight as well
P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
Image: Getty
This disco-inspired cheerful song by the icon became a fan favorite overnight
Rock With You
Image: Getty
How can we forget the anti-gravity lean Jackson did in this music video? Apart from his iconic dance, this piece is irresistible for its infectious beats and catchy chorus
Smooth Criminal
Image: Getty
Denoted as the first solo single of the legend's fifth studio album Off the Wall, its catchy melody and pop flavors celebrate the amusement of dancing
Don't Stop Laugh Till You Get Enough
Image: Getty
The third single from the Grammy winner's 1987 album Bad moves us onto the road of a rhythmic and romantic journey
The Way You Make Me Feel
Image: Getty
Jackson exceptionally broke racial boundaries with this first single of his eighth studio album Dangerous, the immaculate combination of pop and dance makes this song simply iconic
Black or White
Image: Getty
