Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

22 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 Classics of Michael Jackson 

Released in 1983, this chart-topping song embedded with the perfect beat, lyrics, and terrific dance of the King of Pop makes it one of the breakthrough songs of his career 

Billy Gene 

Image: Getty

Considered one of the greatest pop songs of all time with this upbeat tempo Jackson became an international phenomenon 

Thriller 

Image: Getty

This iconic song doesn't need an introduction, from the distinctive guitar riff to the electrified beats we bet you can't keep yourself distended from the dancefloor while it's tuning 

Beat It 

Image: Getty

The title track of Micheal's 1987 blockbuster album, his powerful voice, and the catchy tempo make this song an all-time classic in the pop music canon

Bad

Image: Getty

First streamed in 1983, this rhythmic masterpiece is a visual delight as well 

P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)

Image: Getty

This disco-inspired cheerful song by the icon became a fan favorite overnight 

Rock With You

Image: Getty

How can we forget the anti-gravity lean Jackson did in this music video? Apart from his iconic dance, this piece is irresistible for its infectious beats and catchy chorus 

Smooth Criminal 

Image: Getty

Denoted as the first solo single of the legend's fifth studio album Off the Wall, its catchy melody and pop flavors celebrate the amusement of dancing 

Don't Stop Laugh Till You Get Enough 

Image: Getty

The third single from the Grammy winner's 1987 album Bad moves us onto the road of a rhythmic and romantic journey 

The Way You Make Me Feel 

Image: Getty

Jackson exceptionally broke racial boundaries with this first single of his eighth studio album Dangerous, the immaculate combination of pop and dance makes this song simply iconic 

Black or White

Image: Getty

