 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

Top 10 Classics of One Direction

This adorably cheerful love anthem marks the band's debut single 

What Makes You Beautiful

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

The tender rhythm and sweet ballad make this song one of the incredible tracks of their 2014 album "Four"

Once in a Lifetime

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

Part of 1D's fifth studio album Made in the A.M the melodious beat and catchy chorus by the boys is quite hard to resist 

Perfect

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

Co-written by Harry Styles himself, this playful track depicts the condition of being stuck in a relationship 

Stockholm Syndrome

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

Another amazing track from the band's album Made in the A.M, the soft tunes and soulful lyrics gracefully illustrate the highs and lows of stardom

Long Way Down

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

Once you tune this spirited pop number from 1D's sophomore album Take Me Home you'll be totally charmed by its magic 

She's Not Afraid

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

Featuring the most terrific vocal work by the five bandmates, this heartwarming single is part of their 2014 album Four. It also denoted as Zayn Malik's last affiliation with the band 

Night Changes

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

The catchy beat and upbeat tempo with some electric guitar strings are exceedingly dance-worthy 

Kiss You

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

History

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

The offbeat tune and soulful verses give a homage to the teammate's time together 

This vigorous fun number can exceptionally boost your mood after a stressful hard day 

Best Song Ever

Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram

