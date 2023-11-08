Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 08, 2023
Top 10 Classics of One Direction
This adorably cheerful love anthem marks the band's debut single
What Makes You Beautiful
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
The tender rhythm and sweet ballad make this song one of the incredible tracks of their 2014 album "Four"
Once in a Lifetime
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Part of 1D's fifth studio album Made in the A.M the melodious beat and catchy chorus by the boys is quite hard to resist
Perfect
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Co-written by Harry Styles himself, this playful track depicts the condition of being stuck in a relationship
Stockholm Syndrome
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Another amazing track from the band's album Made in the A.M, the soft tunes and soulful lyrics gracefully illustrate the highs and lows of stardom
Long Way Down
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Once you tune this spirited pop number from 1D's sophomore album Take Me Home you'll be totally charmed by its magic
She's Not Afraid
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Featuring the most terrific vocal work by the five bandmates, this heartwarming single is part of their 2014 album Four. It also denoted as Zayn Malik's last affiliation with the band
Night Changes
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
The catchy beat and upbeat tempo with some electric guitar strings are exceedingly dance-worthy
Kiss You
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
History
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
The offbeat tune and soulful verses give a homage to the teammate's time together
This vigorous fun number can exceptionally boost your mood after a stressful hard day
Best Song Ever
Image Source:One Direction’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.