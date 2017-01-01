Best Robot Korean Dramas
Let's look at some of the most popular and critically acclaimed robot romance dramas from South Korea
A robot romance drama is a genre of television drama that features a romantic relationship between a human and a robot
A man who is allergic to humans lives with a robot that is designed to look and act like a human The two of them fall in love, but he must keep her secret from the world
I'm Not a Robot (2017)
A woman who suffers from prosopagnosia, the inability to recognize faces, falls in love with a hologram that is designed to look like her ideal man
My Holo Love (2020)
A robot is created to look and act like a human He is given a mission to protect the CEO of a company, but he soon begins to develop feelings for her
Are You Human? (2018)
Bong Soon: A Cyborg in Love
It tells the story of Bong Soon, a cyborg woman, who has been programmed to shut down once she feels love
Eom Da Da is a woman who works as a special effects make-up artist and has been secretly dating Ma Wang Joon, an A-class actor, for 7 years
My Absolute Boyfriend
The storyline follows the story of a scientist who abandoned his two children to pursue his work and finally succeeded in creating an artificial intelligence robot that looks like a beautiful high school girl
I Am…
KDI-109 is a robot from the future He ends up staying at the house of Shin Ki Won, a fourth-year student who is studying philosophy
109 Strange Things
You can stream Korean robot romance dramas are available to stream on multiple streaming platforms providing another interesting genre to K-drama fans
