A story about a food blogger who loves to eat and his new neighbor who happens to be a great cook
Let's Eat
Source: tvN
This drama revolves around a passionate Italian chef and a young, aspiring chef as they work together in a high-end Italian restaurant.
Pasta
Source: MBC
A ghost possesses a timid sous chef, and the only way for her to move on is to help the chef become a better cook
Oh My Ghostess
Source: tvN
Two people with a passion for cooking meet and fall in love, but their different career paths put a strain on their relationship
Temperature of Love
Source: SBS
A story about a chef who loses everything and starts over at a struggling restaurant where he meets a woman with a secret
Wok of Love
Source: SBS
This drama follows the lives of two chefs as they compete in a cooking competition and try to win the heart of a famous food critic
Feast of the Gods
Source: MBC
A man becomes a chef to win the heart of the woman he loves, but his journey takes him down a dark path
Gourmet
Source: SBS
A young man with a talent for baking must fight against his family's wishes to become a successful baker
Bread, Love and Dreams
Source: KBS2
A historical drama about a young prince who falls in love with a woman who works as a eunuch in the palace
Love in the Moonlight
Source: KBS2
Click Here
This drama follows a group of tourists as they travel through France, experiencing the local cuisine and culture
The Package
Source: JTBC