Heading 3

Top 10 Cooking-Related K-Dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 05, 2023

Entertainment

A story about a food blogger who loves to eat and his new neighbor who happens to be a great cook

Let's Eat

Source: tvN

This drama revolves around a passionate Italian chef and a young, aspiring chef as they work together in a high-end Italian restaurant.

Pasta

Source: MBC

A ghost possesses a timid sous chef, and the only way for her to move on is to help the chef become a better cook

Oh My Ghostess

Source: tvN

Two people with a passion for cooking meet and fall in love, but their different career paths put a strain on their relationship

Temperature of Love

Source: SBS

A story about a chef who loses everything and starts over at a struggling restaurant where he meets a woman with a secret

Wok of Love

Source: SBS

This drama follows the lives of two chefs as they compete in a cooking competition and try to win the heart of a famous food critic

Feast of the Gods

Source: MBC

A man becomes a chef to win the heart of the woman he loves, but his journey takes him down a dark path

Gourmet

Source: SBS

A young man with a talent for baking must fight against his family's wishes to become a successful baker

Bread, Love and Dreams

Source: KBS2

A historical drama about a young prince who falls in love with a woman who works as a eunuch in the palace

Love in the Moonlight

Source: KBS2

This drama follows a group of tourists as they travel through France, experiencing the local cuisine and culture

The Package

Source: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here