Pujya Doss

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Costly K-pop Lightsticks

This limited edition lightstick was released in 2015 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BIGBANG. It is shaped like a panda and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode.

BIGBANG Panda Glow Light - 1,100 USD

Image: YG Entertainment

This limited edition fleece zip-up was released in 2022 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of DAY6. It is made of high-quality materials and features the group's logo and album artwork.

DAY6 “The Present” Limited Edition Fleece Zip-Up - 320 USD

Image: JYP Entertainment

This limited edition light stick was released in 2019 to commemorate IU's “Love, Poem” concert tour. It has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

IU 2019 “Love, Poem” Concert Limited Edition Light Stick - 150- 350 USD

Image: EDAM Entertainment

This is the fourth version of Super Junior's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

Super Junior Light Stick Ver. 4 - 130 USD

Image: Label SJ

This is the third version of EXO's light stick. It has a futuristic design and features the group's logo and colors. It also has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

EXO Light Stick Ver. 3 - 120 USD

Image: SM Entertainment

This is the fourth version of SHINee's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

SHINee Light Stick Ver. 4 - 110 USD

Image: SM Entertainment

This is the second version of Red Velvet's light stick. It has a heart-shaped design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet Light Stick Ver. 2 - 100 USD

This is the first version of NCT's light stick. It has a futuristic design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT Light Stick Ver. 1 - 90 USD

This is the second version of TWICE's light stick. It has a heart-shaped design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

TWICE Light Stick Ver. 2 - 80 USD

Image: JYP Entertainment

This is the third version of BTS's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.

BTS Light Stick Ver. 3 - 70 USD

Image: BIGHT MUSIC

