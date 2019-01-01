Top 10 Costly K-pop Lightsticks
This limited edition lightstick was released in 2015 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BIGBANG. It is shaped like a panda and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode.
BIGBANG Panda Glow Light - 1,100 USD
Image: YG Entertainment
This limited edition fleece zip-up was released in 2022 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of DAY6. It is made of high-quality materials and features the group's logo and album artwork.
DAY6 “The Present” Limited Edition Fleece Zip-Up - 320 USD
Image: JYP Entertainment
This limited edition light stick was released in 2019 to commemorate IU's “Love, Poem” concert tour. It has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
IU 2019 “Love, Poem” Concert Limited Edition Light Stick - 150- 350 USD
Image: EDAM Entertainment
This is the fourth version of Super Junior's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
Super Junior Light Stick Ver. 4 - 130 USD
Image: Label SJ
This is the third version of EXO's light stick. It has a futuristic design and features the group's logo and colors. It also has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
EXO Light Stick Ver. 3 - 120 USD
Image: SM Entertainment
This is the fourth version of SHINee's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
SHINee Light Stick Ver. 4 - 110 USD
Image: SM Entertainment
This is the second version of Red Velvet's light stick. It has a heart-shaped design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet Light Stick Ver. 2 - 100 USD
This is the first version of NCT's light stick. It has a futuristic design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Light Stick Ver. 1 - 90 USD
This is the second version of TWICE's light stick. It has a heart-shaped design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
TWICE Light Stick Ver. 2 - 80 USD
Image: JYP Entertainment
This is the third version of BTS's light stick. It has a sleek design and has a variety of light modes, including a heartbeat mode and a mode that syncs with the music.
BTS Light Stick Ver. 3 - 70 USD
Image: BIGHT MUSIC