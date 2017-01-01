Top 10 Crime K-dramas you can’t miss

In this mind-bending crime thriller, a group of detectives finds a way to communicate with a police officer from the past. Together, they must solve a series of cold cases that have haunted their city for decades
A detective from 1979 finds himself transported to 2017, where he must team up with a modern-day detective to solve a murder case that spans over 30 years
Image: OCN
Tunnel
A successful lawyer finds himself accused of murdering his wife and daughter. With no memory of the crime, he must piece together the events of the night in order to prove his innocence
Image: SBS
Defendant
A skilled voice profiler and a passionate detective join forces to track down a serial killer who uses the voices of his victims to lure their next victims
Image: OCN
Voice
A woman with the ability to see ghosts teams up with a CEO who can't touch other people without seeing their visions of the future. Together, they must solve a series of mysteries while navigating their complicated relationship
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
A detective's perfect life is turned upside down when he begins to suspect that his wife may be a serial killer
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil
A genetically engineered child with psychopathic tendencies is born, leading to a debate about the nature of good and evil
Mouse
Image: tvN
A police detective with a traumatic past must team up with a stranger to solve a series of murders connected to a mysterious app
Image: SBS
Nobody Knows
Two detectives with very different methods must work together to solve a series of murders
The Good Detective
Image: OCN
A stuntman seeks revenge on the people who killed his family, uncovering a vast conspiracy in the process