Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Cutest Male K-pop Idols

Known for his adorable eye-smile and endearing personality. Jimin's charm lies in his sweetness and caring nature, captivating fans worldwide

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment.

Jimin (BTS)

With his bright smile and youthful energy, Chenle exudes innocence and charm. His playful personality and cute expressions make him beloved by fans

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Chenle (NCT Dream)

Mark's cute antics and charming smile melt hearts. Despite his cool rapper image, his adorable moments and kindness shine through

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Mark (GOT7)

Renjun's soft features and gentle demeanor make him irresistibly cute. His angelic voice and adorable expressions captivate fans effortlessly

Renjun (NCT Dream)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Despite being one of the older members, Taeil's boyish charm and cute antics make him endearing. His powerful vocals add to his appeal

Taeil (NCT 127)

Image: SM Entertainment.

Woozi (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Known for his small stature and cute visuals, Woozi's adorable charm contrasts with his powerful vocals and songwriting skills

Jisung's playful personality and bright smile make him adorable. His energetic performances and cute interactions with fans steal hearts

Jisung (NCT Dream)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Sanha's youthful charm and innocent expressions make him irresistibly cute. His bright personality and talent add to his appeal as a beloved idol

Sanha (ASTRO)

Image:  Fantagio 

Taehyun's cute visuals and charming personality make him stand out. His talent and charisma contribute to his appeal as a beloved member of TXT

Taehyun (TXT)

Image:  Big Hit Music.

Yuta's charming smile and playful antics make him undeniably cute. His cool stage presence combined with his adorable moments make him a fan favorite

Yuta (NCT 127)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

