Top 10 dances that became K-pop trends
This smooth and romantic song featured a sensual and graceful choreography that highlighted the members' individual charms.
Love Scenario by iKon
Image: YG Entertainment
The playful dance routine perfectly matched the song's vibe, inspiring countless TikTok users to join in on the fun.
Ice Cream - BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
Image: YG Entertainment
ITZY's energetic choreography encouraged users to show off their confidence, making it a favorite among TikTok dancers.
Wannabe - ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's powerful moves and iconic gestures became a go-to dance challenge for TikTok creators worldwide.
How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's participation in the remix led to a viral dance trend on TikTok, showcasing the platform's influence on K-pop-related challenges
Savage Love - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The catchy chorus choreography captured TikTok users' attention, resulting in widespread dance covers and recreations.
Lovesick Girls - BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
NCT's intricate footwork and sharp movements in "Kick Back" made it a hit among TikTok's dance-focused community.
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick Back - NCT
BTS's smooth choreography for Butter became an instant TikTok sensation, with fans eager to emulate the group's moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter - BTS
TWICE's refreshing choreography matched the song's tropical vibe, encouraging users to dance along and share their own renditions.
Alcohol-Free - TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Aespa's futuristic moves in "Next Level" captivated TikTok audiences, with users embracing the challenge of replicating their unique choreography.
Next Level - aespa
Image: SM Entertainment