Top 10 Dark And Dystopian Korean works
The highly popular dystopian K-drama Squid Game has been renewed for season 2, featuring the return of the Front Man and Gi Hun, with the possible addition of Gong Yoo, along with new characters
Squid Game
Source: Netflix
Sweet Home
Source: Netflix
The action-packed show features a world where humans transform into monsters, with Song Kang leading the cast in a post-apocalyptic adventure
The dark fantasy drama Hellbound explores a world where sinners are dragged to hell, with a new season expected to address unresolved questions and feature a yet-to-be-announced cast
Hellbound
Source: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead follows high school students trapped in a zombie apocalypse, with a new season confirmed and expected cast reprisals
All of Us Are Dead
Source: Netflix
This globally renowned web series blends zombie horror and political thriller set in the 16th century. It received a second season and a special side-sequel episode called "Ashin of the North" with Jun Ji Hyun
Kingdom
Source: Netflix
In a post-apocalyptic Seoul, couriers called "black knights" clandestinely provide essential supplies to the marginalized outcasts of society
Black Knight
Source: Netflix
The Silent Sea breaks conventions by delivering a captivating story set in a water-scarce post-apocalyptic future, where a team embarks on a lunar mission
The Silent Sea
Source: Netflix
In a post-apocalyptic future, the film "Jung_E" delves into the exploration of human emotions and identity through an AI clone's self-discovery journey
Jung_E
Source: Netflix
In a financially devastated future, Time to Hunt depicts a group of friends attempting a daring heist to escape their desperate circumstances
Time To Hunt
Source: Netflix
Space Sweepers is a near-future sci-fi film where a group of misfits clean space debris, blending comedy with themes of climate crisis and human nature
Space Sweepers
Source: Netflix