Sugandha Srivastava

july 24, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Dark And Dystopian Korean works

The highly popular dystopian K-drama Squid Game has been renewed for season 2, featuring the return of the Front Man and Gi Hun, with the possible addition of Gong Yoo, along with new characters

Squid Game

Source: Netflix

Sweet Home

Source: Netflix

The action-packed show features a world where humans transform into monsters, with Song Kang leading the cast in a post-apocalyptic adventure

The dark fantasy drama Hellbound explores a world where sinners are dragged to hell, with a new season expected to address unresolved questions and feature a yet-to-be-announced cast

Hellbound

Source: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead follows high school students trapped in a zombie apocalypse, with a new season confirmed and expected cast reprisals

All of Us Are Dead

Source: Netflix

This globally renowned web series blends zombie horror and political thriller set in the 16th century. It received a second season and a special side-sequel episode called "Ashin of the North" with Jun Ji Hyun

Kingdom

Source: Netflix

In a post-apocalyptic Seoul, couriers called "black knights" clandestinely provide essential supplies to the marginalized outcasts of society

Black Knight

Source: Netflix

The Silent Sea breaks conventions by delivering a captivating story set in a water-scarce post-apocalyptic future, where a team embarks on a lunar mission

The Silent Sea

Source: Netflix


In a post-apocalyptic future, the film "Jung_E" delves into the exploration of human emotions and identity through an AI clone's self-discovery journey

Jung_E

Source: Netflix

In a financially devastated future, Time to Hunt depicts a group of friends attempting a daring heist to escape their desperate circumstances

Time To Hunt

Source: Netflix

Space Sweepers is a near-future sci-fi film where a group of misfits clean space debris, blending comedy with themes of climate crisis and human nature

Space Sweepers

Source: Netflix

