Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 dialogues of My Demon

“When I can’t rely on anything or anyone, all I can do is trust myself”

Image source- SBS TV

#1

“You have something precious to me. I want you to be more responsible” 

Image source- SBS TV

#2

“You need your tattoo and I need your powers”

Image source- SBS TV

#3

“To me, it seems like self-hatred. You consider humans insignificant because you were too” 

Image source- SBS TV

#4

“I promise to reveal the truth even if I have to join hands with a demon”

Image source- SBS TV

#5

“I’m all alone again for the first time in 17 years”

Image source- SBS TV

#6

“I don’t want you to go out alone and get in trouble, so call me if you need me”

Image source- SBS TV

#7

“I’m not so curious about how my life will end. But I just hope that my death won’t hurt you”

Image source- SBS TV

 #8

“Let’s stop this. I’ll let you go. You’re no longer my bodyguard”

Image source- SBS TV

#9

“What I dislike is marriage, not Do Do-hee” 

Image source- SBS TV

#10

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here