Top 10 dialogues of My Demon
“When I can’t rely on anything or anyone, all I can do is trust myself”
Image source- SBS TV
#1
“You have something precious to me. I want you to be more responsible”
Image source- SBS TV
#2
“You need your tattoo and I need your powers”
Image source- SBS TV
#3
“To me, it seems like self-hatred. You consider humans insignificant because you were too”
Image source- SBS TV
#4
“I promise to reveal the truth even if I have to join hands with a demon”
Image source- SBS TV
#5
“I’m all alone again for the first time in 17 years”
Image source- SBS TV
#6
“I don’t want you to go out alone and get in trouble, so call me if you need me”
Image source- SBS TV
#7
“I’m not so curious about how my life will end. But I just hope that my death won’t hurt you”
Image source- SBS TV
#8
“Let’s stop this. I’ll let you go. You’re no longer my bodyguard”
Image source- SBS TV
#9
“What I dislike is marriage, not Do Do-hee”
Image source- SBS TV
#10