Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Easiest K-pop Dances 

Known for its energetic and catchy choreography, Fire features dynamic movements and fun gestures that are great for beginners

BTS - Fire

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This dance has a mix of playful and charismatic moves, making it a good starting point for those new to K-pop choreography

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last

Image: YG Entertainment

With its cheerful and repetitive steps, Cheer Up is one of TWICE's signature dances that's easy to follow and enjoy

TWICE - Cheer Up

Image: JYP Entertainment

The iconic wolf-like choreography of Growl features simple but impactful moves, making it a popular choice for those new to K-pop dances

EXO - Growl

Image: SM Entertainment

The joyful and vibrant dance of Red Flavor incorporates cute gestures and lively steps, making it suitable for beginners

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

This dance is characterized by its youthful and quirky movements, making it a light-hearted option for newcomers

NCT Dream - Chewing Gum

Image: SM Entertainment

Just Right offers a blend of fun and heartwarming choreography that's accessible for beginners and emphasizes individual expressions

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Just Right

The choreography of DALLA DALLA is sassy and empowering, with repetitive elements that make it easier to learn for beginners

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - DALLA DALLA

Stray Kids debut song features a dance routine with strong, impactful moves that can be relatively easier to follow for those new to K-pop dances

Stray Kids - Hellevator

Image: JYP Entertainment

This classic K-pop hit has a simple yet iconic choreography that has been enjoyed by fans for years, making it a great choice for beginners

Super Junior - Sorry Sorry

Image: Label SJ

