Top 10 Easiest K-pop Dances
Known for its energetic and catchy choreography, Fire features dynamic movements and fun gestures that are great for beginners
BTS - Fire
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This dance has a mix of playful and charismatic moves, making it a good starting point for those new to K-pop choreography
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last
Image: YG Entertainment
With its cheerful and repetitive steps, Cheer Up is one of TWICE's signature dances that's easy to follow and enjoy
TWICE - Cheer Up
Image: JYP Entertainment
The iconic wolf-like choreography of Growl features simple but impactful moves, making it a popular choice for those new to K-pop dances
EXO - Growl
Image: SM Entertainment
The joyful and vibrant dance of Red Flavor incorporates cute gestures and lively steps, making it suitable for beginners
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
This dance is characterized by its youthful and quirky movements, making it a light-hearted option for newcomers
NCT Dream - Chewing Gum
Image: SM Entertainment
Just Right offers a blend of fun and heartwarming choreography that's accessible for beginners and emphasizes individual expressions
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Just Right
The choreography of DALLA DALLA is sassy and empowering, with repetitive elements that make it easier to learn for beginners
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - DALLA DALLA
Stray Kids debut song features a dance routine with strong, impactful moves that can be relatively easier to follow for those new to K-pop dances
Stray Kids - Hellevator
Image: JYP Entertainment
This classic K-pop hit has a simple yet iconic choreography that has been enjoyed by fans for years, making it a great choice for beginners
Super Junior - Sorry Sorry
Image: Label SJ