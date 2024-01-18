Top 10 educational movies in Bollywood 

In this movie, Ishaan, a student grappling with dyslexia, struggles to find success at his boarding school until a unique art teacher named Ram Shankar Nikumbh guides him to unlock his latent talents
Taare Zameen Par
Images- Imdb
This movie emphasizes the mantra of turning your hobby into your career and enjoying what you do, with the iconic line “All is Well" becoming a widely recognized and uplifting catchphrase
Images- Imdb
3 Idiots
Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team, dreams of making his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds, as they embody the strength of unity and the resilience to overcome challenges
Chak De- India
Images- Imdb
One of the best educational and inspirational films for everyday Indians, it portrays a woman conquering challenges, and transcending language barriers with resilience and determination
English Vinglish
Images- Imdb
A biographical sports drama depicting the life of Milkha Singh, a renowned national champion runner known as The Flying Sikh, has achieved superhit status both domestically and overseas
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Images- Imdb
Centered on the life challenges of Mary Kom, a five-time world boxing champion, this film chronicles her journey, highlighting the numerous hardships she overcame to achieve her ultimate dream
Mary Kom
Images- Imdb
Six young Indians collaborate with an English woman to produce a documentary about their freedom fighters, leading them to re-experience the forgotten saga of independence
Rang De Basanti
Images- Imdb
Sanju's tale of resilience and hard work stands out as one of the most inspiring films it beautifully encapsulates themes of love, sacrifice, struggle, responsibility, and more
Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander
Images- Imdb
Iqbal
Images- Imdb
No matter your origin, Iqbal teaches us that unwavering dedication can turn dreams into reality. His inspirational journey, overcoming hurdles from a small village to the Indian Cricket Team, reflects the relentless commitment he maintains towards success
While the country progresses towards development, the influence of religious aspects can impact it. Kanji Mehta's character offers a significant insight – his faith lies in God, not in religious leaders, providing a valuable takeaway