Top 10 electrifying K-pop songs to listen

Pujya Doss

January 07 , 2024

Entertainment

Explosive energy meets catchy beats, making this BTS track a global sensation

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

Fierce and unapologetic, BLACKPINK's anthem delivers a powerful blend of confidence and beats

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

With its dark, edgy vibe, EXO's Monster electrifies with powerful vocals and intense choreography

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Monster

TWICE's uplifting anthem celebrates self-love with an energetic sound and empowering lyrics

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Feel Special

GOT7's high-energy track brings intense beats and dynamic vocals, creating an electrifying K-pop experience

Image:  JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Hard Carry

MAMAMOO's HIP exudes confidence, blending fierce rap and soulful vocals for an electrifying musical journey

Image:  RBW

MAMAMOO - HIP


Psycho captivates with Red Velvet's hauntingly beautiful vocals and a mesmerizing blend of pop and R&B

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Psycho

NCT 127's Kick Back delivers intense rap verses and a powerful chorus, showcasing the group's signature energy

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Kick Back

A fierce girl crush anthem with powerful vocals, razor-sharp rap verses, and a stomping EDM drop. This debut track perfectly captures LE SSERAFIM's confident energy

Image:  Source Music

FEARLESS - LE SSERAFIM 

A summery dance track with vibrant melodies, synchronized choreography, and Seventeen's signature Freshteen charm. This feel-good anthem is guaranteed to get you moving and leave you energized

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

HOT - SEVENTEEN

