Explosive energy meets catchy beats, making this BTS track a global sensation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
Fierce and unapologetic, BLACKPINK's anthem delivers a powerful blend of confidence and beats
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
With its dark, edgy vibe, EXO's Monster electrifies with powerful vocals and intense choreography
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Monster
TWICE's uplifting anthem celebrates self-love with an energetic sound and empowering lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Feel Special
GOT7's high-energy track brings intense beats and dynamic vocals, creating an electrifying K-pop experience
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Hard Carry
MAMAMOO's HIP exudes confidence, blending fierce rap and soulful vocals for an electrifying musical journey
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO - HIP
Psycho captivates with Red Velvet's hauntingly beautiful vocals and a mesmerizing blend of pop and R&B
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Psycho
NCT 127's Kick Back delivers intense rap verses and a powerful chorus, showcasing the group's signature energy
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 - Kick Back
A fierce girl crush anthem with powerful vocals, razor-sharp rap verses, and a stomping EDM drop. This debut track perfectly captures LE SSERAFIM's confident energy
Image: Source Music
FEARLESS - LE SSERAFIM
A summery dance track with vibrant melodies, synchronized choreography, and Seventeen's signature Freshteen charm. This feel-good anthem is guaranteed to get you moving and leave you energized
Image: Pledis Entertainment
HOT - SEVENTEEN