Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Emotional K-dramas

Past lovers reunite as top actors and documentary producers, evoking bittersweet emotions and second chances

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: KBS 2TV

A heartbreaking love story between a terminally ill man and a woman seeking forgiveness showcases deep emotional connections

 I'm Sorry, I Love You

Image: KBS 2TV

Childhood friends find love, facing societal pressures, and family struggles, painting a realistic portrayal of mature romance

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

A pharmacist's life takes a turn when she reevaluates her relationship, highlighting the complexities of love and commitment

One Spring Night

Image: MBC

Trauma survivors fall in love while healing from a tragic building collapse, emphasizing empathy, recovery, and connection.

Just Between Lovers

Image: JTBC

Nostalgic journey of the lives of five friends and their loves, capturing the essence of friendship and first loves of the '80s.

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

A chef and a neurosurgeon rediscover their past and navigate personal challenges, celebrating love and the art of healing.

Image: JTBC

Chocolate

The unconventional bond between a troubled woman and a middle-aged man facing his own struggles, exploring empathy and companionship.

Image: tvN

My Mister

A time-traveling businessman and his wife navigate fate and choices, portraying a poignant love story with a twist.

 Tomorrow with You

Image: tvN

A webtoon artist and a detective's lives intertwine, delving into dark secrets and intense emotions with tragic consequences.

 The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Image: tvN

