November 16, 2023

Top 10 Energy Booster K-pop songs 

Bright pop perfection, "Dynamite" exudes cheer with upbeat lyrics and a dance-worthy melody. A feel-good anthem, it's the ultimate energy boost

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

Quirky and cute, "TT" is a joyful pop delight. Its playful MV and iconic choreo ensure smiles. An irresistibly happy track

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - TT

Powerful and motivating, "Energetic" boasts an addictive chorus and impressive dance. Ideal for pumping up energy and motivation

Image: Swing Entertainment

Wanna One - Energetic

"Kick It" packs a punch with a unique sound and dynamic choreography. A powerful and addictive dance track that demands movement

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Kick It

Confident and energetic, "Hit Me Up" is a bold dance anthem. With a catchy melody, it's perfect for unleashing your inner badass

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - Hit Me Up

A fierce blend of hip-hop and EDM, BLACKPINK's anthem is a high-octane energy booster. A celebration of confidence and empowerment

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU" by BLACKPINK

Funky and upbeat, "Feel the Rhythm" is a joyous pop track. Its catchy melody and smooth choreography radiate happiness and energy

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Feel the Rhythm

Cheerful and catchy, "Adore U" lifts spirits with its pop charm. A go-to pick-me-up track for a boost of positivity

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN - Adore U

Powerful and addictive, "Loser Lover" boasts a catchy melody and confident lyrics. A motivational dance track to get you pumped

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT - Loser Lover

Energetic and intense, "Maniac" unleashes power with a unique sound and impressive choreography. Perfect for unleashing your inner beast

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - Maniac

