Top 10 Energy Booster K-pop songs
Bright pop perfection, "Dynamite" exudes cheer with upbeat lyrics and a dance-worthy melody. A feel-good anthem, it's the ultimate energy boost
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
Quirky and cute, "TT" is a joyful pop delight. Its playful MV and iconic choreo ensure smiles. An irresistibly happy track
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - TT
Powerful and motivating, "Energetic" boasts an addictive chorus and impressive dance. Ideal for pumping up energy and motivation
Image: Swing Entertainment
Wanna One - Energetic
"Kick It" packs a punch with a unique sound and dynamic choreography. A powerful and addictive dance track that demands movement
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 - Kick It
Confident and energetic, "Hit Me Up" is a bold dance anthem. With a catchy melody, it's perfect for unleashing your inner badass
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - Hit Me Up
A fierce blend of hip-hop and EDM, BLACKPINK's anthem is a high-octane energy booster. A celebration of confidence and empowerment
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU" by BLACKPINK
Funky and upbeat, "Feel the Rhythm" is a joyous pop track. Its catchy melody and smooth choreography radiate happiness and energy
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Feel the Rhythm
Cheerful and catchy, "Adore U" lifts spirits with its pop charm. A go-to pick-me-up track for a boost of positivity
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - Adore U
Powerful and addictive, "Loser Lover" boasts a catchy melody and confident lyrics. A motivational dance track to get you pumped
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT - Loser Lover
Click Here
Energetic and intense, "Maniac" unleashes power with a unique sound and impressive choreography. Perfect for unleashing your inner beast
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids - Maniac