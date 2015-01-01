Top 10 Evergreen K-drama OSTs
Topping the list is Stand By Me, an earworm of an OST by SHINee for the OG K-drama Boys Over Flowers
SOURCE: KBS World
Stand By Me:
K-drama enthusiast or not, you have surely heard this heartwarming OST by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch for the iconic show, Goblin
SOURCE: tvN
Stay With Me:
Falling in love at first site? You will relate to EXO’s Chen and Punch’s heart-fluttering OST for Descendants of the Sun
SOURCE: KBS2
Everytime:
If you are looking for a deep, gloomy K-drama OST, Reset by Tiger JK featuring Jinsil for the K-drama, Who Are You: School 2015, is what you need
Reset:
SOURCE: KBS2
Probably the most popular OST in the K-drama world, by BTS’ V for his Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon class sounds like a warm hug on a chilly day
Sweet Night:
SOURCE: JTBC
Feeling those butterflies in your stomach but not sure if it's love? This Business Proposal’s OST by MeloMance gets you right
Love Maybe:
SOURCE: SBS TV
For You:
SOURCE: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo might be a gut-wrenching drama, that gets viewers tearful, but the harmonization of EXO’s Chen, Baekyun, and Xiumin in this OST, surely sounds heavenly
Next on the list is the OST from Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s vocals fit just right on the melody
ORBIT:
SOURCE: SBS
Adrenaline sets just the right tone for Vincenzo with MAMAMOO’s Solar’s vocals injecting tremendous power into the overall experience
Adrenaline:
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Finally, a calm and soothing melody to wrap up the collection is With You from Our Blues. BTS’ Jimin’s sweet voice surely comforts all.
With You:
SOURCE: tvN