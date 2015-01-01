Heading 3

Saumya

MARCH 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Evergreen K-drama OSTs 

Topping the list is Stand By Me, an earworm of an OST by SHINee for the OG K-drama Boys Over Flowers

SOURCE: KBS World

Stand By Me: 

K-drama enthusiast or not, you have surely heard this heartwarming OST by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch for the iconic show, Goblin

SOURCE: tvN

Stay With Me: 

Falling in love at first site? You will relate to EXO’s Chen and Punch’s heart-fluttering OST for Descendants of the Sun 

SOURCE: KBS2

Everytime: 

If you are looking for a deep, gloomy K-drama OST, Reset by Tiger JK featuring Jinsil for the K-drama, Who Are You: School 2015, is what you need

Reset: 

SOURCE: KBS2

Probably the most popular OST in the K-drama world, by BTS’ V for his Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon class sounds like a warm hug on a chilly day

Sweet Night: 

SOURCE: JTBC

Feeling those butterflies in your stomach but not sure if it's love? This Business Proposal’s OST by MeloMance gets you right

Love Maybe: 

SOURCE: SBS TV

For You: 

SOURCE: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo might be a gut-wrenching drama, that gets viewers tearful, but the harmonization of EXO’s Chen, Baekyun, and Xiumin in this OST, surely sounds heavenly

Next on the list is the OST from Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s vocals fit just right on the melody

ORBIT: 

SOURCE: SBS

Adrenaline sets just the right tone for Vincenzo with MAMAMOO’s Solar’s vocals injecting tremendous power into the overall experience 

Adrenaline: 

SOURCE: Netflix Korea

Finally, a calm and soothing melody to wrap up the collection is With You from Our Blues. BTS’ Jimin’s sweet voice surely comforts all.

With You: 

SOURCE: tvN

