Top 10 EXO songs you can't miss
Pujya Doss
Growl:
EXO's iconic anthem boasts irresistible grooves and slick choreography, capturing hearts with its catchy hooks and showcasing the group's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence
This seductive track oozes allure and sophistication, with EXO's smooth vocals and captivating visuals delivering a powerful blend of passion and elegance
Love Shot:
With its dark and edgy vibe, "Monster" captivates listeners with its intense beats and haunting melodies, showcasing EXO's versatility and commanding stage presence
Monster:
This high-energy track exudes confidence and swagger, combining addictive beats with EXO's dynamic vocals and impressive rap verses for an electrifying listening experience
Tempo:
A feel-good anthem, "Call Me Baby" is filled with infectious hooks and catchy melodies, showcasing EXO's charisma and charm as they deliver a message of love
Call Me Baby:
Infused with tropical vibes and groovy rhythms, "Ko Ko Bop" transports listeners to a summer paradise, with EXO's smooth vocals and playful energy lighting up the track
Ko Ko Bop:
This intense and addictive track mesmerizes with its powerful beats and captivating vocals, showcasing EXO's darker and more enigmatic side with irresistible allure
Obsession:
A heartfelt ballad, "Miracles in December" tugs at the heartstrings with its emotional lyrics and soulful vocals, showcasing EXO's vocal prowess and emotive delivery
Miracles in December:
With its catchy hooks and bold swagger, "Lotto" exudes confidence and charm, featuring EXO's dynamic vocals and slick rap verses over a captivating trap beat
Lotto:
A funky and upbeat track, "Don't Fight The Feeling" is filled with irresistible grooves and catchy melodies, showcasing EXO's infectious energy and magnetic charm
Don't Fight The Feeling:
