Top 10 Family-centric K-dramas
A slice-of-life drama about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A story about a family of four who are forced to confront their secrets and lies when their youngest son brings home his new girlfriend.
My Unfamiliar Family
Image: tvN
A family drama about two couples who are reunited after their children get married.
Once Again
Image: KBS2
heartwarming story about a family of five who come together after the patriarch suddenly disappears.
Father is Strange
Image: KBS2
A family drama about two sisters who are reunited after their father's death.
Brilliant Heritage
Image: KBS2
A single father and single mother's love story amidst the complexities of blending their families, highlighting life's joys and difficulties.
Five Enough
Image: KBS2
An heiress and a struggling family's hilarious journey towards understanding, love, and finding happiness in unexpected places
Image: SBS
Smile, You
A slice-of-life drama about the lives of people living in Jeju Island.
Image: tvN
Our Blues
A fantasy drama about a woman who returns to her family as a ghost after being presumed dead for five years.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: tvN
Portrays the friendship, love, and challenges of a group of elderly friends, offering a touching perspective on aging and family.
Dear My Friends
Image: tvN