Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Family-centric K-dramas

A slice-of-life drama about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. 

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

A story about a family of four who are forced to confront their secrets and lies when their youngest son brings home his new girlfriend. 

My Unfamiliar Family 

Image: tvN

A family drama about two couples who are reunited after their children get married. 

Once Again 

Image: KBS2

heartwarming story about a family of five who come together after the patriarch suddenly disappears. 

Father is Strange 

Image: KBS2

A family drama about two sisters who are reunited after their father's death.

Brilliant Heritage 

Image: KBS2

 A single father and single mother's love story amidst the complexities of blending their families, highlighting life's joys and difficulties.

Five Enough

Image: KBS2

An heiress and a struggling family's hilarious journey towards understanding, love, and finding happiness in unexpected places

Image: SBS

Smile, You 

A slice-of-life drama about the lives of people living in Jeju Island. 

Image: tvN

Our Blues 

A fantasy drama about a woman who returns to her family as a ghost after being presumed dead for five years. 

Hi Bye, Mama! 

Image: tvN

Portrays the friendship, love, and challenges of a group of elderly friends, offering a touching perspective on aging and family.

Dear My Friends

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here