Top 10 famous K-drama quotes

"Children have to play right now. Later is too late. It's too late after getting into university, getting a job, and getting married. Play with marbles, tag, Red Rover, and double dutch. Later is too late"
Image source- ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
"There are still people who like you. You have to live for them"
Image source- Netflix
All Of Us Are Dead
"Don't ever forget how you earned a new opportunity. Whenever you're having a hard time, remind yourself how difficult it was to start"
Image source- tvN
Twenty-five Twenty-one
"No matter how pathetic you feel, you must do what you can at the moment. If I am not willing to do anything, I might as well just die"
Image source- tvN
Alchemy Of Souls
"The choice is yours. Will you live your life running away or will you fight and get a new life?”
Image source- MBC TV
Big Mouth
"There is one thing we must remember in our lifetime. We weren't born in this world to suffer or feel miserable. We were born to be happy"
Image source- tvN
Our Blues
"When people keep running without a break, they always trip over and explode"
Image source- SBS TV
Through the Darkness
"Failure means you should try again. You just have to keep trying hard. Then it'll work out one day. It will"
Image source- MBC TV
Tomorrow
“There’s an Indian proverb that goes, Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station”