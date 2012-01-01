Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 10, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 famous K-pop rap songs

A catchy and humorous song about the upscale Gangnam district of Seoul, Gangnam Style became a global phenomenon in 2012, making it the first K-pop video to reach one billion views on YouTube

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY 

A powerful and energetic rap song with a defiant message, Mic Drop is one of BTS's most popular songs, with over 1.5 billion views on YouTube

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop by BTS 

A fun and upbeat rap song with a catchy melody, DNA is another one of BTS's most popular songs, with over 1.7 billion views on YouTube

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA by BTS 

A powerful and energetic rap song with a traditional Korean sound, IDOL is another one of BTS's most popular songs, with over 1.3 billion views on YouTube

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL by BTS 


A fierce and aggressive rap song with a powerful beat, Fire is another one of BTS's most popular songs, with over 1.2 billion views on YouTube

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS 


A fun and upbeat disco-pop song with a positive message, with her powerful vocals and badass rap lyrics she nailed the output 

Image: P NATION

Nunu na na by Jessi

A powerful and energetic rap song with a unique sound, God's Menu is one of Stray Kids's most popular songs, with over 400 million views on YouTube

Image: JYP Entertainment

God's Menu by Stray Kids 

A fierce and confident rap song with a catchy melody, Wannabe is one of ITZY's most popular songs, with over 550 million views on YouTube

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wannabe by ITZY 

A powerful and aggressive rap song with a fierce attitude, Kill This Love is one of BLACKPINK's most popular songs, with over 1.6 billion views on YouTube

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK 

A confident and empowering rap song with a catchy melody, How You Like That is another one of BLACKPINK's most popular songs, with over 1.8 billion views on YouTube

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here