Top 10 fashion moments: BLACKPINK's Lisa
Lisa is seen sporting a silver reflective outfit in her Las Vegas BORN PINK concert
Serving looks in silver outfit
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa looks like an innocent, delicate goddess in this white crochet dress styling it with a white purse
Delicate beauty in white
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa is serving a sporty look with a green shirt featuring two tones of the color and white pants paired with sneakers
Sporty Lisa
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
She is shining brightly with her silver sparkly outfit covered in rhinestones and feathers
Sparkly Goddess
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
The BLACKPINK member is seen wearing a simple white top paired with a blue skirt filled with white patterns. Even though simple this outfit makes her look elegant
Simply elegant
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa is seen wearing an elegant black dress along with a silver necklace with green gems. She is looking beautifully classy in it
What a stunner
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
The rapper confidently rocks a black and white shimmery top that complements her white mini skirt and black boots. She also carries a black backpack that perfectly ties the outfit together
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Cute aesthetic
Lisa is wearing a red shimmery jacket over a black tank top paired with a red shimmery skirt. Both the top and skirt are filled with colorful rhinestones. She has paired it with a stylish red ribbon
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Red Glam Girl
She rocks a pink heart-shaped top coupled with a matching skirt featuring its own heart design. The ensemble comes together for an undeniably cute and charming look
What a babe
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
Click Here
Lisa dons a simple yet charming look, pairing a plain white crop top with a khaki skirt. Despite its simplicity, the outfit carries an undeniable aesthetic charm
Beautiful as always
Image- Lisa’s Instagram