Pratyusha Dash

september 03, 2023

Fashion

Top 10 fashion moments: BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa is seen sporting a silver reflective outfit in her Las Vegas BORN PINK concert

Serving looks in silver outfit

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa looks like an innocent, delicate goddess in this white crochet dress styling it with a white purse

Delicate beauty in white

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa is serving a sporty look with a green shirt featuring two tones of the color and white pants paired with sneakers

Sporty Lisa

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

She is shining brightly with her silver sparkly outfit covered in rhinestones and feathers

Sparkly Goddess

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

The BLACKPINK member is seen wearing a simple white top paired with a blue skirt filled with white patterns. Even though simple this outfit makes her look elegant

Simply elegant

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa is seen wearing an elegant black dress along with a silver necklace with green gems. She is looking beautifully classy in it

What a stunner

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

The rapper confidently rocks a black and white shimmery top that complements her white mini skirt and black boots. She also carries a black backpack that perfectly ties the outfit together

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Cute aesthetic

Lisa is wearing a red shimmery jacket over a black tank top paired with a red shimmery skirt. Both the top and skirt are filled with colorful rhinestones. She has paired it with a stylish red ribbon

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Red Glam Girl

She rocks a pink heart-shaped top coupled with a matching skirt featuring its own heart design. The ensemble comes together for an undeniably cute and charming look

What a babe

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa dons a simple yet charming look, pairing a plain white crop top with a khaki skirt. Despite its simplicity, the outfit carries an undeniable aesthetic charm

Beautiful as always

Image- Lisa’s Instagram

