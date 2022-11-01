Heading 3

Top 10 fashionable fits of Jun Ji Hyun

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

It is difficult to look so good in a puffed furry neckline but she makes it easy.

Unique

Image: News1

Image: News1

Beauty

To top it off, she knows the perfect lip colors that go with her look.

Image: News1

Her sleek stature gives her the perfect opportunity to style statement outfits.

Figure

Image: News1

Being tall has always acted in her favor.

Breezy

Image: News1

She makes casual look vogue.

Chic

Image: News1

Ready for any season, Jun Ji Hyun never disappoints.

Sporty

Image: News1

Monochrome

A pop of color and she is vibrant as ever.

At the same time, she likes a good challenge, managing to pull it off equally well.

Challenge 

Image: News1

Image: News1

Who else can make it look so classy after all?

Confident

Image: News1

A rare sighting, but her event appearances are all as fabulous as the last.

Outing

