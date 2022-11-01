Heading 3
Top 10 fashionable fits of Jun Ji Hyun
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
It is difficult to look so good in a puffed furry neckline but she makes it easy.
Unique
Image: News1
Image: News1
Beauty
To top it off, she knows the perfect lip colors that go with her look.
Image: News1
Her sleek stature gives her the perfect opportunity to style statement outfits.
Figure
Image: News1
Being tall has always acted in her favor.
Breezy
Image: News1
She makes casual look vogue.
Chic
Image: News1
Ready for any season, Jun Ji Hyun never disappoints.
Sporty
Image: News1
Monochrome
A pop of color and she is vibrant as ever.
At the same time, she likes a good challenge, managing to pull it off equally well.
Challenge
Image: News1
Image: News1
Who else can make it look so classy after all?
Confident
Image: News1
A rare sighting, but her event appearances are all as fabulous as the last.
Outing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop