top 10: Feel-good K-dramas
A young weightlifter finds love and friendship in the world of sports
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
Nostalgic tale of friends and family in a Seoul neighborhood during the late '80s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A girl with low self-esteem undergoes plastic surgery and experiences university life
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A young woman with superhuman strength balances her job and love life
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
The heartwarming lives of doctors and friends working in the same hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A lawyer helps a once-famous trainer regain her health and self-confidence
Oh My Venus
Image: KBS2
A young woman's life changes when she moves into a mansion with three rich cousins
Image: tvN
Cinderella and Four Knights
An amnesiac heir teams up with a quirky girl to navigate life and love
Image: MBC
Shopping King Louie
A comedic series about a webtoon artist's everyday life
The Sound of Your Heart
Image: KBS2 Naver TV
Click Here
Three friends run a guesthouse, facing hilarious situations and life challenges
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC