Top 10 Feel Good K-Dramas
Ipshita Chakraborty
Entertainment
Reply 1988 is a nostalgic coming-of-age K-drama about five close-knit friends lauded for its authentic and grounded exploration of Korea in the 1980s.
Reply 1988
A badass weightlifter and a swimmer slowly fall in love in this college romance, which looks at young love, confidence, insecurities, and friendships.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Highly rated for its unique blend of action, comedy, and passionate romance, this drama is set against the backdrop of the tension between North and South Korea.
Crash Landing on You
A disgraced photographer returns to her hometown and runs into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance.
Welcome to Samdal-ri
A heartwarming family drama where a middle-aged married couple, separated for 11 years, find goofy ways to come back to each other.
Romance in the House
This slice-of-life drama focuses on romance and a relatable character finding happiness in a new environment.
When the Camellia Blooms
Four childhood friends struggle to follow their dreams as adulthood keeps throwing obstacles in their path, but they never back down.
Fight for My Way
This slice-of-life medical K-drama traces the lives of five doctors in their forties navigating fast-paced, high-stakes work life and friendships
Hospital Playlist
Chaos ensues when an arrogant and womanizing chef finds himself in the Joseon period, stuck in the body of the future Queen Cheorin following a near-death experience in this hilarious comedy drama.
Mr. Queen
This slice-of-life comedy promises strong friendship among three thirty-year-old friends while they navigate the nuances of professional and personal relationships as life goes on.
Be Melodramatic
