Top 10 Feel Good Romance K-dramas
Healing seaside town + grumpy dentist + handyman with a secret = heartwarming smiles and slow-burn romance
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Fake dating with a CEO? Hilarious chaos ensues, leading to real feelings and unexpected twists
Image: SBS.
Business Proposal
Aspiring weightlifter + grumpy swimmer + supportive childhood friend = gym feels second lead syndrome and pure joy
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Superhuman strength + adorably grumpy CEO + quirky childhood crush = laughter, action, and girl crush galore
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Rich heiress crash-lands in North Korea + stoic military officer = forbidden love, culture clashes, and heartwarming sacrifices
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Struggling guesthouse + misfit roommates + unexpected romance = hilarious hijinks, found family, and second chances at love
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
Five doctors, one band, and a lifetime of friendship + heartwarming patients + surprise romance = tissues, laughter, and an ode to found family
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Modern chef trapped in the body of a Joseon queen + grumpy king with a hidden past = gender-bending comedy, unexpected friendship, and a love story for the ages
Image: tvN.
Mr. Queen
Childhood friends in 80s Seoul + first loves, family ties, and growing up = nostalgia overload, heartwarming moments, and a love letter to a simpler time
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
Aging screenwriter + grumpy editor with a secret crush = second chances at love, rediscovering dreams, and proving age is just a number
Image: tvN.
Romance is a Bonus Book