Pujya Doss

 October 10, 2023

Top 10 female fashion icons of K-pop 

A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes

Image: Jennie’s official Instagram 

Jennie Kim

Fearless fashion icon CL pushes boundaries with her bold and unconventional style

Image: CL’s official Instagram 

CL 

Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy

Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram 

Hyuna 


Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail

Image: Sunmi’s official Instagram 

Sunmi 


A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist

Image: IU’s official Instagram 

IU 


Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess

 Image: Jessica Jung’s official Instagram 

Jessica Jung 

Krystal effortlessly exudes cool and chic vibes, with a touch of luxury

Image: Krystal Jung’s official Instagram 

Krystal Jung 


Suzy's sweet and classy style adds playful sophistication to her look

Image: Suzy Bae’s official Instagram 

Suzy Bae 

Versatile and stylish, Moonbyul seamlessly transitions from boyish to feminine, showcasing individuality

Image: Moonbyul’s official Instagram 

Moonbyul 

Seulgi's quirky and experimental fashion brings a refreshing and fun twist to the K-pop scene

Image: Seulgi’s official Instagram 

Seulgi 

