Top 10 female fashion icons of K-pop
A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes
Image: Jennie’s official Instagram
Jennie Kim
Fearless fashion icon CL pushes boundaries with her bold and unconventional style
Image: CL’s official Instagram
CL
Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy
Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram
Hyuna
Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail
Image: Sunmi’s official Instagram
Sunmi
A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist
Image: IU’s official Instagram
IU
Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess
Image: Jessica Jung’s official Instagram
Jessica Jung
Krystal effortlessly exudes cool and chic vibes, with a touch of luxury
Image: Krystal Jung’s official Instagram
Krystal Jung
Suzy's sweet and classy style adds playful sophistication to her look
Image: Suzy Bae’s official Instagram
Suzy Bae
Versatile and stylish, Moonbyul seamlessly transitions from boyish to feminine, showcasing individuality
Image: Moonbyul’s official Instagram
Moonbyul
Click Here
Seulgi's quirky and experimental fashion brings a refreshing and fun twist to the K-pop scene
Image: Seulgi’s official Instagram
Seulgi