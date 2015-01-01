Heading 3

Top 10 female K-drama heartthrobs

From enchanting Spring Waltz to her dazzling breakout in Brilliant Legacy, Han Hyo Joo graces our screens with irresistible charm

A model turned global Hallyu sensation, Song Hye Kyo radiates on screen, capturing hearts worldwide with her K-drama magic

With the stage name IU, Lee Ji Eun mesmerizes as a top K-pop solo artist, harmonizing 'I and You' with music to steal hearts

Suzy, the sought-after actress, started as an online shopping model, revealing her star potential from Superstar K to K-drama royalty

As the "Nation's Little Sister," Kim So Hyun's journey from a young actress to her leading role in Who Are You: School 2015 is simply enchanting

Before My Love from the Stars, Jun Ji Hyun graced screens in the iconic My Sassy Girl, leaving an indelible mark on K-drama history

From a music video debut to formal training, Park Shin Hye's ascent in Stairway to Heaven showcases her K-drama star-quality

Overnight sensation Lee Sung Kyung transformed from a successful model to K-drama fame in Okay, That's Love, making hearts flutter

Park Bo Young shines in hit films like Scandal Makers and Strong Woman Bong Soon, earning her a special place in K-drama hearts

The acclaimed child actress, Kim Yoo Jung, captivates with her talent, amassing numerous awards and charming viewers across South Korea

