Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Female K-pop idols' MBTIs

Focused and strategic leader. She plans with precision and adapts swiftly. Known for her charisma on stage

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Ryujin (ITZY) - INTJ

Confident and organized. Kim Lip is a dynamic performer with strong leadership qualities. Aims for perfection

Image:  BlockBerryCreative

Kim Lip (LOONA) - ESTJ

Creative and empathetic. Yeri brings emotional depth to her work. Adaptable and introspective

Image:  SM Entertainment

Yeri (Red Velvet) - INFP

Energetic and spontaneous. Sana radiates positivity. A social butterfly with a charming stage presence

Sana (TWICE) - ENFP-T

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Supportive and warm-hearted. Dayoung is a caring leader. Known for her kindness and stage energy

Dayoung (WJSN) - ESFJ

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO) - ENFJ

Image:  RBW

Charismatic and compassionate. Hwasa exudes confidence. Known for her powerful vocals and stage presence

Charismatic and visionary. Yuna leads with passion. Recognized for her versatile talents and leadership

Yuna (ITZY) - ENFJ

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Innovative and analytical. Soyeon is a creative force. Known for her rap skills and songwriting

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE) - INTP-A

 Image:  Cube Entertainment

Diligent and reliable. Yeji is a responsible leader. Dynamic performer with a strong sense of duty

Yeji (ITZY) - ISFJ

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Independent and creative. Wheein's unique voice and artistic flair shine. Known for her versatility in music

Wheein (MAMAMOO) - INTP

Image:  RBW

