Top 10 Female K-pop idols' MBTIs
Focused and strategic leader. She plans with precision and adapts swiftly. Known for her charisma on stage
Image: JYP Entertainment
Ryujin (ITZY) - INTJ
Confident and organized. Kim Lip is a dynamic performer with strong leadership qualities. Aims for perfection
Image: BlockBerryCreative
Kim Lip (LOONA) - ESTJ
Creative and empathetic. Yeri brings emotional depth to her work. Adaptable and introspective
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeri (Red Velvet) - INFP
Energetic and spontaneous. Sana radiates positivity. A social butterfly with a charming stage presence
Sana (TWICE) - ENFP-T
Image: JYP Entertainment
Supportive and warm-hearted. Dayoung is a caring leader. Known for her kindness and stage energy
Dayoung (WJSN) - ESFJ
Image: Starship Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO) - ENFJ
Image: RBW
Charismatic and compassionate. Hwasa exudes confidence. Known for her powerful vocals and stage presence
Charismatic and visionary. Yuna leads with passion. Recognized for her versatile talents and leadership
Yuna (ITZY) - ENFJ
Image: JYP Entertainment
Innovative and analytical. Soyeon is a creative force. Known for her rap skills and songwriting
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE) - INTP-A
Image: Cube Entertainment
Diligent and reliable. Yeji is a responsible leader. Dynamic performer with a strong sense of duty
Yeji (ITZY) - ISFJ
Image: JYP Entertainment
Independent and creative. Wheein's unique voice and artistic flair shine. Known for her versatility in music
Wheein (MAMAMOO) - INTP
Image: RBW