Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 female K-pop rappers

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK):

Lisa's charismatic flow and fierce delivery make her one of the most iconic female rappers in K-pop

Jennie's smooth rap style and confident stage presence have cemented her as a top rapper in the industry

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Soyeon's powerful and versatile rap skills, along with her songwriting abilities, set her apart as a rap genius

Image: Cube Entertainment

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):

CL's bold and dynamic rapping, combined with her unique style, has made her a legend in K-pop

Image: Konnect Entertainment

CL (former 2NE1):

Moonbyul's strong and rhythmic raps add depth and edge to MAMAMOO's music

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO):

Image: RBW Entertainment

Known for her distinctive voice and energetic rap style, HyunA continues to be a standout in the K-pop scene

HyunA:

Image: PNATION

Dami's deep and commanding voice, along with her intricate rap verses, make her a key member of Dreamcatcher

Dami (Dreamcatcher):

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Yeeun's confident and fast-paced rap delivery shines in every performance, making her a force to be reckoned with

Yeeun (former CLC):

Image: Cube Entertainment

LE's sharp and impactful rapping, coupled with her songwriting skills, has earned her a reputation as a top rapper

LE (EXID):

Image: Banana Culture

Ryujin's cool and charismatic rap style, paired with her stage presence, makes her a standout rapper in the new generation

Ryujin (ITZY):

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here