Top 10 female K-pop rappers
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Lisa's charismatic flow and fierce delivery make her one of the most iconic female rappers in K-pop
Jennie's smooth rap style and confident stage presence have cemented her as a top rapper in the industry
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Soyeon's powerful and versatile rap skills, along with her songwriting abilities, set her apart as a rap genius
Image: Cube Entertainment
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
CL's bold and dynamic rapping, combined with her unique style, has made her a legend in K-pop
Image: Konnect Entertainment
CL (former 2NE1):
Moonbyul's strong and rhythmic raps add depth and edge to MAMAMOO's music
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
Known for her distinctive voice and energetic rap style, HyunA continues to be a standout in the K-pop scene
HyunA:
Image: PNATION
Dami's deep and commanding voice, along with her intricate rap verses, make her a key member of Dreamcatcher
Dami (Dreamcatcher):
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Yeeun's confident and fast-paced rap delivery shines in every performance, making her a force to be reckoned with
Yeeun (former CLC):
Image: Cube Entertainment
LE's sharp and impactful rapping, coupled with her songwriting skills, has earned her a reputation as a top rapper
LE (EXID):
Image: Banana Culture
Click Here
Ryujin's cool and charismatic rap style, paired with her stage presence, makes her a standout rapper in the new generation
Ryujin (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment