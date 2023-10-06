Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 06, 2023

Top 10 Female K-pop Vocalists

A renowned vocalist with a wide vocal range and a sweet, powerful voice. Her emotional delivery and stage presence have made her one of the most popular and respected K-pop artists

Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

A talented vocalist with a clear, high-pitched voice and wide vocal range. Known for her versatility and technical skill, she has sung in a variety of genres, including pop, R&B, and ballad

Wendy

Image: SM Entertainment

A powerful vocalist with a soulful voice and wide vocal range. Her stability and live singing skills have made her one of the most praised vocalists in K-pop

Yuju

Image: WakeOne Entertainment

A versatile vocalist with an expressive voice and wide vocal range. Her stage presence and ability to connect with her audience have made her one of the most popular K-pop soloists

Jeong Eun-ji

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

A powerful vocalist with a belting voice and a wide vocal range. Her energy and passion on stage have made her one of the most exciting K-pop performers to watch

Hyolyn

Image: JYP Entertainment

A musical chameleon, her sweet and versatile vocals enchant listeners, proving her as K-pop's reigning queen

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A rose with thorns, her unique tone blends vulnerability and strength, making her voice unforgettable

Rose

Image: YG Entertainment

A vocal acrobat, she effortlessly flips between genres, showcasing her impeccable vocal range

Mamamoo's Wheein

Image: RBW

A powerful and versatile vocalist with a wide vocal range. Her stage presence and ability to perform challenging vocals have made her a fan-favorite

JeA

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

A unique and expressive vocalist with a wide vocal range. Her stage presence and ability to connect with her audience have made her one of the most beloved K-pop vocalists

Luna

Image: Blockberry Creative

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here