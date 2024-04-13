Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 13, 2024
Top 10 Films Directed By Priyadarshan
An action musical drama revolving around Shakti Thakur starring Anil Kapoor , Tabu and Pooja Batra in main roles
Virasat (1997)
An iconic and evergreen film; revolving around 3 unemployed men and their challenges that lead to humorous situations
Hera Pheri (2000)
A comedy drama telling the tale of misfits and misconceptions starring Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, And Akshaye Khanna in lead roles
Hungama (2003)
An interesting plot, Jai and Anjali pretend to fall in love in pursuit of revenge for their warring families, but problems arise when this fake love turns into reality
Hulchul (2004)
A humorous film, starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Nitu Chandra, Nargis Bagheri, Rajpal Yadav and others
Garam Masala (2005)
A tragic Romantic Drama Film revolving around a psychiatrist and her mentally ill patient, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff
Kyon Ki… (2005)
A rib tickling comedic tale of a lottery winner who dies of shock and various claimants arise to gain the winning amount
Malamaal Weekly (2006)
A tragic incident leads to humorous situations when Jeetu meets Gundya and Bandya played by Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
A horror comedy revolving around psychological problems starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Khatta Meetha (2010)
This humorous film turns tragic when the plot take a sudden twist and forces Sachin Tichkule to fight for justice
