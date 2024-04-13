Heading 3

Top 10 Films Directed By Priyadarshan


An action musical drama revolving around Shakti Thakur starring Anil Kapoor , Tabu and Pooja Batra in main roles 

Virasat (1997)

An iconic and evergreen film; revolving around 3 unemployed men and their challenges that lead to humorous situations 

Hera Pheri (2000)

A comedy drama telling the tale of misfits and misconceptions starring Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, And Akshaye Khanna in lead roles 

Hungama (2003)

An interesting plot, Jai and Anjali pretend to fall in love in pursuit of revenge for their warring families, but problems arise when this fake love turns into reality 

Hulchul (2004)

A humorous film, starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Nitu Chandra,  Nargis Bagheri, Rajpal Yadav and others 

Garam Masala (2005)

A tragic Romantic Drama Film revolving around a psychiatrist and her mentally ill patient, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff 

Kyon Ki… (2005)

A rib tickling comedic tale of a lottery winner who dies of shock and various claimants arise to gain the winning amount 

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

A tragic incident leads to humorous situations when Jeetu meets Gundya and Bandya played by Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

A horror comedy revolving around psychological problems starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Khatta Meetha (2010)

This humorous film turns tragic when the plot take a sudden twist and forces Sachin Tichkule to fight for justice 

