Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Top 10 Finest K-drama Villains

He is a ruthless real estate mogul who portrays a character that stops at nothing to get what he wants

Joo Dan Tae (The Penthouse)

Image: SBS TV

A cold and calculating mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way

Yeo Da Kyung (The World of the Married)

Image: JTBC TV

A cunning lawyer and mafia consigliere who will do whatever it takes to protect his interests

Jang Joon Woo (Vincenzo)

Image: tvN

This is a character that seems like any other regular husband but he has his dark secrets hidden from the world

Baek Hee Sung (Flower of Evil)

Image: tvN

He plays a psychopathic serial killer role who targets only the hearing impaired

Mo Tae Gu (Voice)

Image: NBC

A psychopathic killer who enjoys torturing his victims who play the role of a murderer

Min Joon Gook (I Can Hear Your Voice)

Image: SBS TV

An immortal creature who has been cursed to live forever enjoys the life and wealth of an immortal creature 

Image: tvN

Ok Eul Tae (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls)

He plays the role of a cunning and manipulative eunuch from the Goryeo Dynasty who goes behind the main lead

Image: tvN

Park Joong Heon (Goblin)

She plays the role of a wealthy heiress who is cruel and manipulative

Kang Hee Soo (Boys Over Flowers)

Image: KBS2

A ruthless mother who will do anything to get her children into a prestigious university

Kim Joo Young (SKY Castle)

Image: JTBC

