Top 10 Finest K-drama Villains
He is a ruthless real estate mogul who portrays a character that stops at nothing to get what he wants
Joo Dan Tae (The Penthouse)
Image: SBS TV
A cold and calculating mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way
Yeo Da Kyung (The World of the Married)
Image: JTBC TV
A cunning lawyer and mafia consigliere who will do whatever it takes to protect his interests
Jang Joon Woo (Vincenzo)
Image: tvN
This is a character that seems like any other regular husband but he has his dark secrets hidden from the world
Baek Hee Sung (Flower of Evil)
Image: tvN
He plays a psychopathic serial killer role who targets only the hearing impaired
Mo Tae Gu (Voice)
Image: NBC
A psychopathic killer who enjoys torturing his victims who play the role of a murderer
Min Joon Gook (I Can Hear Your Voice)
Image: SBS TV
An immortal creature who has been cursed to live forever enjoys the life and wealth of an immortal creature
Image: tvN
Ok Eul Tae (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls)
He plays the role of a cunning and manipulative eunuch from the Goryeo Dynasty who goes behind the main lead
Image: tvN
Park Joong Heon (Goblin)
She plays the role of a wealthy heiress who is cruel and manipulative
Kang Hee Soo (Boys Over Flowers)
Image: KBS2
A ruthless mother who will do anything to get her children into a prestigious university
Kim Joo Young (SKY Castle)
Image: JTBC