Pujya Doss

august 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 First Kiss Moments in K-dramas

A tender, mystical kiss between a goblin and a mortal woman, marking a pivotal moment in their destined romance

Goblin

Image: tvN

An iconic rain-soaked kiss between a strong-willed girl and a chaebol heir, epitomizing their passionate love story

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2

A whimsical kiss under falling snowflakes between an alien and an actress, capturing a magical connection

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

A heart-pounding kiss shared by a soldier and a doctor amidst chaos, symbolizing love amidst danger

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

A touching kiss on a hospital rooftop, signifying healing and newfound love between two broken souls

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Image: tvN

A body-swapped kiss in the rain, sparking the realization of a deepening affection between two vastly different individuals

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

A playful kiss in the swimming pool, portraying the sweet romance between two college athletes

Image: MBSC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A swoon-worthy kiss in a park, emphasizing the duality of strength and tenderness in the main characters' relationship

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A dramatic kiss in the middle of a busy street, capturing the intense emotions of two individuals from different backgrounds

The Heirs

Image: SBS

A heartfelt kiss amidst a picturesque backdrop, showcasing the power of love that transcends borders

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

