Top 10 First Kiss Moments in K-dramas
A tender, mystical kiss between a goblin and a mortal woman, marking a pivotal moment in their destined romance
Goblin
Image: tvN
An iconic rain-soaked kiss between a strong-willed girl and a chaebol heir, epitomizing their passionate love story
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
A whimsical kiss under falling snowflakes between an alien and an actress, capturing a magical connection
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A heart-pounding kiss shared by a soldier and a doctor amidst chaos, symbolizing love amidst danger
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A touching kiss on a hospital rooftop, signifying healing and newfound love between two broken souls
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A body-swapped kiss in the rain, sparking the realization of a deepening affection between two vastly different individuals
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
A playful kiss in the swimming pool, portraying the sweet romance between two college athletes
Image: MBSC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
A swoon-worthy kiss in a park, emphasizing the duality of strength and tenderness in the main characters' relationship
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A dramatic kiss in the middle of a busy street, capturing the intense emotions of two individuals from different backgrounds
The Heirs
Image: SBS
A heartfelt kiss amidst a picturesque backdrop, showcasing the power of love that transcends borders
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN