Top 10 food-related K-dramas
The Let's Eat series revolves around Goo Dae Young, an insurance agent and food blogger, who shares his passion for food with others while navigating his daily life and adventures.
The Let's Eat series
Source: tvN
Jewel in the Palace
Source: MBC
An inspiring drama based on Jang Geum's rise from a low-class girl to the first female royal physician in the Joseon dynasty.
Drama exploring three siblings' lives, love for food, and unique inherited traits from ancestor Dae Jang Geum.
Jang Geum Oh My Grandma
Source: MBC
Star chef Seo Poong and bankrupt heiress Dan Sae Woo join a small Chinese restaurant run by former gangsters after their lives are turned upside down.
Wok of Love
Source: SBS
A Producer and psychiatrist coincidentally meet and become "dinner mates," regularly sharing meals and conversations without revealing their personal information, even their names.
Dinner Mate
Source: MBC
Chef-turned-neurosurgeon Lee Kang reunites with renowned chef Moon Cha Young at a hospice, healing emotional scars through cooking sweet desserts and savory dishes.
Chocolate
Source: JTBC
Genius patissier Han Do Woo runs a mysterious bakery where magical pastries make wishes come true. TV writer Noh Mi Rae seeks him for a baking competition show.
How are You Bread
Source: KBS2
Tragic past leads Chef Moon Seung Mo to a remote village. Meeting amnesiac fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin revives his passion for cooking and life.
Eccentric! Chef Moon
Source: Channel A
Chef Jin Sung pretends to be gay for a cooking show. A love triangle ensues with fashion designer Kang Tae Wan, all while Jin Sung cherishes customers' enjoyment at his late-night restaurant.
Sweet Munchies
Source: JTBC
Late Night restaurant run by a mysterious 'Master' takes custom orders, serves comfort food, and becomes a gathering place for people sharing life stories.
Late Night Restaurant
Source: SBS