Sang Eun becomes the ideal partner for clients, allowing them to experience the perfect single life without committing to a lifelong relationship
Love in Contract
Source:tvN
It depicts an arranged marriage where a couple enters a two-year contract without emotional attachment. Nam Se Hee moves in with a homeless writer who becomes his wife, leading to their gradual emotional connection
Because This Is My First Life
Source:tvN
Forced into an arranged engagement, Jae In and Da Hyun initially struggle due to their differences, but their hearts gradually soften over time
Something About 1%
Source:Dramax
Single mother Kang Hye Soo agrees to a contract marriage with Han Ji Hoon to save her daughter's future while battling a brain tumor
Marriage Contract
Source:MBC
A dietician and medical student fall in love during school but separate. They reunite later, with their love rekindling as paths cross again
Emergency Couple
Source:tvN
Reluctant to marry, a man meets Joo Jang Mi, unlucky in love. He pretends she's his girlfriend, and they eventually fall in love
Marriage, Not Dating
Source:tvN
The K-drama portrays a wealthy man, Lee Gun, and Kim Mi Young, who marry due to circumstances. From respect to love, separation to reconciliation, their journey unfolds with unexpected twists
Fated To Love You
Source:MBC
North Korean special forces officers and indifferent crown princes, Kim Hang Ah and Lee Jae Ha, start off on a contentious note. Despite arranged marriage and a political crisis, they must unite to overcome challenges
The King 2 Hearts
Source:MBC
Prime Minister Kwon Yool struggles as a single father, while reporter Nam Da Jung inadvertently becomes a mother figure to his three children
Prime Minister and I
Source: KBS2
After a car accident, actress Ji Su involves postman Dong Baek Gu in a fake relationship to evade the paparazzi, leading to unexpected consequences
The Accidental Couple
Source: KBS2