Top 10 Forced Marriage K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

june 14, 2023

Sang Eun becomes the ideal partner for clients, allowing them to experience the perfect single life without committing to a lifelong relationship

Love in Contract

Source:tvN

It depicts an arranged marriage where a couple enters a two-year contract without emotional attachment. Nam Se Hee moves in with a homeless writer who becomes his wife, leading to their gradual emotional connection

Because This Is My First Life

Source:tvN

Forced into an arranged engagement, Jae In and Da Hyun initially struggle due to their differences, but their hearts gradually soften over time

Something About 1%

Source:Dramax

Single mother Kang Hye Soo agrees to a contract marriage with Han Ji Hoon to save her daughter's future while battling a brain tumor

Marriage Contract

Source:MBC

A dietician and medical student fall in love during school but separate. They reunite later, with their love rekindling as paths cross again

Emergency Couple

Source:tvN

Reluctant to marry, a man meets Joo Jang Mi, unlucky in love. He pretends she's his girlfriend, and they eventually fall in love

Marriage, Not Dating

Source:tvN

The K-drama portrays a wealthy man, Lee Gun, and Kim Mi Young, who marry due to circumstances. From respect to love, separation to reconciliation, their journey unfolds with unexpected twists

Fated To Love You

Source:MBC

North Korean special forces officers and indifferent crown princes, Kim Hang Ah and Lee Jae Ha, start off on a contentious note. Despite arranged marriage and a political crisis, they must unite to overcome challenges

The King 2 Hearts

Source:MBC

Prime Minister Kwon Yool struggles as a single father, while reporter Nam Da Jung inadvertently becomes a mother figure to his three children

Prime Minister and I

Source: KBS2

After a car accident, actress Ji Su involves postman Dong Baek Gu in a fake relationship to evade the paparazzi, leading to unexpected consequences

The Accidental Couple

Source: KBS2

