Pratyusha Dash

 October 04,2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Friends to Lovers Chinese dramas

The narrative unfolds as a love story between a speed skater, Tang Xue, and an ice hockey player, Li Yubing, who rekindle their connection in university

Image credits- Jiangsu TV

Skate Into Love

This series unfolds the story of two childhood friends who reunite, realizing that their feelings for each other have endured over the years

Image credits-  Youku

My Fated Boy

The narrative centers around childhood sweethearts, Ling Chao (SEVENTEEN's Jun) and Xiao Tu (Zhang Miaoyi), as they navigate the journey of youth, sharing experiences in both joy and sorrow

Image credits-iQIYI

Exclusive Fairy Tale

Go Ahead follows the lives of three childhood friends who, brought together by dysfunctional families, form a bond that resembles a family of their own

Image credits- Hunan TV

Go Ahead


After her father's sudden demise, a girl fulfills his dying wish by joining an investment company. In this competitive environment, she encounters her childhood friend, now a rival in the cutthroat professional world

Image credits-iQIYI

Love Is Sweet


A tale of young love's innocence, the beauty of friendship, and the warmth of family enveloping a group of friends

Image credits- Youku

Wait, My Youth

A tale of two lovers, Zhao Qiao Yi and Yan Mo, unfolds from their high school days to adulthood. Despite stark differences—Qiao Yi excelling academically and Yan Mo struggling; their unique bond deepens

Image credits- Youku

Le Coup de Foudre

A nostalgic tale set in 1996, revolving around high school students and their experiences

Image credits-  Tencent Video

When We Were Young

Geng Geng, a typical high school student, forms unexpected friendships with the cute guy Yu Huai and Lu Xing He, the class rebel who openly declares his love for her

Image credits- iQiyi

With You

Lovely Us unfolds the coming-of-age journey of five best friends who grew up together, showcasing the dynamics of family, neighbors, and romantic relationships

Image credits- iQiyi

Lovely Us

