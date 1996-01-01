Top 10 Friends to Lovers Chinese dramas
The narrative unfolds as a love story between a speed skater, Tang Xue, and an ice hockey player, Li Yubing, who rekindle their connection in university
Image credits- Jiangsu TV
Skate Into Love
This series unfolds the story of two childhood friends who reunite, realizing that their feelings for each other have endured over the years
Image credits- Youku
My Fated Boy
The narrative centers around childhood sweethearts, Ling Chao (SEVENTEEN's Jun) and Xiao Tu (Zhang Miaoyi), as they navigate the journey of youth, sharing experiences in both joy and sorrow
Image credits-iQIYI
Exclusive Fairy Tale
Go Ahead follows the lives of three childhood friends who, brought together by dysfunctional families, form a bond that resembles a family of their own
Image credits- Hunan TV
Go Ahead
After her father's sudden demise, a girl fulfills his dying wish by joining an investment company. In this competitive environment, she encounters her childhood friend, now a rival in the cutthroat professional world
Image credits-iQIYI
Love Is Sweet
A tale of young love's innocence, the beauty of friendship, and the warmth of family enveloping a group of friends
Image credits- Youku
Wait, My Youth
A tale of two lovers, Zhao Qiao Yi and Yan Mo, unfolds from their high school days to adulthood. Despite stark differences—Qiao Yi excelling academically and Yan Mo struggling; their unique bond deepens
Image credits- Youku
Le Coup de Foudre
A nostalgic tale set in 1996, revolving around high school students and their experiences
Image credits- Tencent Video
When We Were Young
Geng Geng, a typical high school student, forms unexpected friendships with the cute guy Yu Huai and Lu Xing He, the class rebel who openly declares his love for her
Image credits- iQiyi
With You
Click Here
Lovely Us unfolds the coming-of-age journey of five best friends who grew up together, showcasing the dynamics of family, neighbors, and romantic relationships
Image credits- iQiyi
Lovely Us