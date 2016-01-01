Heading 3

Saumya

March 10, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 futuristic K-pop eras

Dal Shabet's Someone Like You, the title track from their EP Naturalness, peaked at number 49 on the Gaon Digital Chart, adding a musical highlight to their fifth-anniversary release in 2016

SOURCE: Happy Face Entertainment

Luna's debut EP, Free Somebody, released in 2016, featured the title track that blends electro pop and R&B and debuted at number five on the Gaon Album Chart and selling over 10K copies

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

Brown Eyed Girls' Brave New World, one of the lead singles from their sixth album Basic, received critical acclaim for perfecting the group's provocative musical formula, as praised by Billboard

SOURCE: APOP Entertainment

NCT 127's Superhuman, the lead single from We Are Superhuman, received praise for its electro-pop and R&B fusion, achieving success on the Gaon Digital Chart

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Fear' the title track from the album An Ode, showcased the group's versatility and contributed to the album's commercial success, topping charts in South Korea and Japan

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

Red Velvet's RBB (Really Bad Boy) combines R&B and dance-pop influences, praised for its bold and experimental approach, achieving success on the Gaon Digital Chart and topping Billboard's World Digital Song Sales

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

NCT 127's Limitless EP, released in 2017, marked a commercial triumph, topping both the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard's US World Albums Chart

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Zimzalabim, from The ReVe Festival: Day 1 EP, received mixed reviews for its genre-hopping composition, yet achieved moderate success, peaking at number eleven on the Gaon Digital Chart

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

4MINUTE's Hate, the lead track from their final EP Act. 7, released in 2016, was co-composed and arranged by EDM DJ Skrillex, marking a notable collaboration in the group's discography

SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment

BTS' Danger, the lead single from their debut studio album Dark & Wild, showcased sharp choreography and intense visuals in its music video

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here