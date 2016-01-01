Top 10 futuristic K-pop eras

Dal Shabet's Someone Like You, the title track from their EP Naturalness, peaked at number 49 on the Gaon Digital Chart, adding a musical highlight to their fifth-anniversary release in 2016
SOURCE: Happy Face Entertainment
Luna's debut EP, Free Somebody, released in 2016, featured the title track that blends electro pop and R&B and debuted at number five on the Gaon Album Chart and selling over 10K copies
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Brown Eyed Girls' Brave New World, one of the lead singles from their sixth album Basic, received critical acclaim for perfecting the group's provocative musical formula, as praised by Billboard
SOURCE: APOP Entertainment
NCT 127's Superhuman, the lead single from We Are Superhuman, received praise for its electro-pop and R&B fusion, achieving success on the Gaon Digital Chart
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Fear' the title track from the album An Ode, showcased the group's versatility and contributed to the album's commercial success, topping charts in South Korea and Japan
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
Red Velvet's RBB (Really Bad Boy) combines R&B and dance-pop influences, praised for its bold and experimental approach, achieving success on the Gaon Digital Chart and topping Billboard's World Digital Song Sales
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
NCT 127's Limitless EP, released in 2017, marked a commercial triumph, topping both the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard's US World Albums Chart
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Zimzalabim, from The ReVe Festival: Day 1 EP, received mixed reviews for its genre-hopping composition, yet achieved moderate success, peaking at number eleven on the Gaon Digital Chart
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
4MINUTE's Hate, the lead track from their final EP Act. 7, released in 2016, was co-composed and arranged by EDM DJ Skrillex, marking a notable collaboration in the group's discography
SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment
BTS' Danger, the lead single from their debut studio album Dark & Wild, showcased sharp choreography and intense visuals in its music video